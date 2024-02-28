Treat Yourself To A Piece From The New Ganni X Mejuri Jewelry Collaboration

Ganni X Mejuri

Danish fashion brand GANNI and fine jewelry brand Mejuri have co-designed a four-piece collection. Released a few days ago, the pieces reflect on friendship, connection, love, and luck through intricate and playful designs. Ganni’s iconic four-leaf clover motif has been reimagined through the Mejuri lens.

The limited-edition collection is deeply rooted in the notion of luck with new charms readily available to add to the pieces. This collection was a two-year labor of love and consists of a detachable clover hoop earring, a clover ring, a clover charm pendant bracelet, and a necklace that features paperclip link chains. Each piece is made of 92 percent recycled sterling silver and 95 percent recycled 18k gold vermeil.

“My admiration for GANNI comes from how similar to Mejuri, the brand is dedicated to creating high quality, ethically sourced, and design focused pieces. I am excited to bring our joint communities a collection that encourages them to celebrate one another,” said Mejuri CEO and co-founder Noura Sakkijha in a statement.

The campaign for the collaborative collection stars model Tonia Atieno, content creator Karla Alajdi, dancers Filippa Suster and Angel, and model sisters, Yumi Nu and Natalie Nootenboom, highlighting and capturing real-life friendship in these dynamic duos. The collection also made its debut during New York Fashion Week hosted by actress Maude Apatow at Holiday Bar. The event was hosted by both brands.

The Mejuri and GANNI capsule collection is available on mejuri.com and GANNI.com in addition to all Mejuri and GANNI North American stores. Prices range from $98 to $498.