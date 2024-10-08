A Look Inside Renell Medrano’s Lambón Opening

Sabira M.

At New York City’s hottest hub, WSA, where fashion, art, and culture seamlessly intersect, photographer and designer Renell Medrano unveiled her latest solo exhibition, LAMBÓN. The show was presented in collaboration with WeTransfer and Water Street Projects, where Medrano showcases the various cultures that influenced who she is today.

“LAMBÓN,” a Dominican slang term that roughly translates to kiss-a–, allows the photographer to capture a new era or rebirth through her camera lens. This collection of works will enable her to hone in on a new path. “LAMBÓN is a reaction to the expected landscape of modern creativity-revealing places and people you think you know in their purest form, and celebrating unseen perspectives for the kids like me,” Medrano explains in a statement.

Medrano on working with WeTransfer to bring the exhibition to fruition: “This project has been realized with a true partner, WeTransfer, who sees the value in sharing unique expressions with the world.”

The theme of “home” is woven throughout the exhibition, appearing in both the photographs and the short documentary Medrano produced. Drawing inspiration from the two places she calls home—the Bronx and the Dominican Republic—Medrano infuses her work with these cultural influences, offering a fresh perspective on fashion and music.

“It’s been so exciting to watch Renell’s career go from strength to strength since we first commissioned the exhibition PAMPARA [Medrano’s first European solo exhibition] back in 2020,” shared Holly Fraser WeTransfer and WePresent’s vice president of content. “Today Renell is one of the freshest documentarians of pop culture and, through her work as both a photographer and founder of Ice Studios, she has built a huge community of like-minded individuals who empower and celebrate each other,” Fraser added.

Medrano brings together many pieces of work shown over the last few years, including when she shot Kendrick Lamar and his family for his last album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, editorial projects with models Anok Yai and Adut Akech, and collaborative work with her friend the renowned artist Solange Knowles—alongside personal projects shot in the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Egypt.

The photographer and designer took the city by storm last Thursday night, unveiling her first solo exhibition in over five years in her hometown. Medrano exudes magnetic energy through both her presence and her work, captivating audiences and making them eager to be a part of her world. With stylish showgoers, rappers Ferg, JT, and Joey Badass in attendance, along with renowned multi-hyphenates Tyler Mitchell and Quill Lemons, it was clear that this was a show not to be missed.

LAMBÓN is on view at WSA located at 161 Water Street through November 2. Below take a look at highlights from the opening night of the exhibit.

01 01 The Medrano Family Sabira Muhammed

02 02 Ferg Sabira Muhammed

03 03 Gabrielle Richardson and Friend Sabira Muhammed

04 04 Tyrell Hampton Sabira Muhammed

05 05 Ajani and Myles Loftin Sabira Muhammed

06 06 Aweng Ade-Chuol and Rahilou Diallo Sabira Muhammed

07 07 Kristy Baez, Enga Domingue, and Friend Sabira Muhammed

08 08 Laila and Friends Sabira Muhammed

09 09 LAMBÓN Artwork Sabira Muhammed

10 10 LAMBÓN Showgoers Sabira Muhammed

11 11 LAMBÓN Showgoers Sabira Muhammed

12 12 Renell Medrano, JT and Aweng Ade-Chuol Sabira Muhammed

13 13 Andre Wagner and Friend Sabira Muhammed

14 14 LAMBÓN Showgoers Sabira Muhammed

15 15 LAMBÓN Showgoers Sabira Muhammed

16 16 Deon Hinton and Kalysse Anthony Sabira Muhammed