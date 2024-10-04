Solange’s Textured Ponytail Is A Certified Classic

@solangeknowles / Instagram

There’s only one Solange Piaget Knowles. And she does it all—curation, music, directing, etc. And don’t forget to add beauty trendsetter to the list, either.

We’ve seen her in kinky updos, trimmed blowouts, flipped bobs, a plethora of braided moments, and more. As for this week, Solange let us know that Saint Heron’s Eldorado Ballroom isn’t the only thing she’s putting her curatorial touch on.

To elevate the nostalgic style— a textured puff, which many of us know well from childhood— she orchestrated her long, kinky hair back into a low ponytail, harnessed with a silk brown bow (which matched her eyeshadow).

Last month, she attended New York fashion week in jumbo braids. Then, a few weeks later, she wore her hair braided in sections to Milan. Now, ahead of the next Eldorado orchestra at the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the musician returns to the classic look.

This beauty moment is a nod to that fact that sometimes less is more when it comes to hair—and an “undone” look is equal parts elevated and chic. Sealed with a bow, her kinks are appropriate for any occasion—even the opera.