Vintage Connoisseurs Will Love The RealReal's New 'Rare Finds' Category Featuring Pieces Worn By Tina Turner, Rihanna And More

Getty Images

Luxury brand reseller The RealReal has launched its newest category “Rare Finds.” Coined as a new vertical, beginning today, customers will be able to purchase pieces worn by Tina Turner, Rihanna, Madonna, and others. This update to the platform will make it easier for those who regularly purchase rare resale items to navigate through a dedicated part of The RealReal. The addition is particularly aimed at fashion creative types: vintage collectors, costume designers, and celebrity stylists who often sifle through clothing and accessories. Rare Finds is now located on the homepage of the platform.

“We launched Rare Finds as a one-stop destination for these exceptional items in order to provide even greater service to customers who might be interested in adding something to their personal collection or looking to sell one of their own treasures,” said Alex Tudela, senior lead, fashion and partnerships of The RealReal tells WWD. “As interest in vintage and unique luxury investments continues to grow, we hope the Rare Finds category provides better insights into The RealReal’s assortment of exquisite pieces thanks to our team of knowledgeable and experienced experts,” Tudella adds.

Alongside the launch of the vertical, The RealReal partnered with clothing collector Keni Valenti. In tandem with today’s release, there are 300 pieces from Valenti’s personal collection available to purchase. A velvet Alaïa gown worn by Tina Turner for the Fall 1988 show is up for grabs–and so is a Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra A-line dress straight from the Fall 1990 collection (Madonna wore something similar in 1990). There’s also a Thierry Mugler Space Age quilted motorcycle jacket via the Spring 1990 presentation. A few rare Chanel pieces round out this range too: a vintage fur jacket from the Fall 1994 show as seen on Yasmeen Ghauri. Both Rihanna and North West have been spotted in the jacket which was designed by Karl Lagerfeld.

In an era where fast fashion is appearing to take over the industry, this news is refreshing. The RealReal is one of our favorite resell sites. This new vertical will offer a key way to shuffle through goods in a more effective way, which will save fashion connoisseurs time.