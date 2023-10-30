ICYMI: 7 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Weekend

@therealeve/ Instagram

After a busy weekend, you may have missed some must-see beauty looks on your timeline. But to catch you up to speed, this Friday through Sunday was not only about fire makeup, hair, and nail looks. Some of our favorite celebrities– amidst a flurry of birthdays, events, and vacations– reflected on their health and wellbeing– reminding us why we should, too.

For starters, Nia Long kicked off her birthday week with a stunning, makeup-free selfie from bed. Afterall, what says “good morning” better than glowing skin, hydrated lips, and pillow-tousled tresses? Speaking of well-rested birthday queens, Gabrielle Union posed in bed as well. She opted for a neutral-toned, matte beat and– like other celebrities this weekend– strutted the regal hallways of a hotel.

On the note of hotel corridors, Normani graced hers with dark, platinum blonde-infused hair. She showed off her white mani-pedi and a matte lip, posing before a grand night out. Meanwhile, Eve was feeling the blonde vibes, too, courtesy of her bob. Black toes, dark liner and pink gloss tied it all together. Ari Lennox went full glam as the latest image in her backstage beauty series– a similar ‘90s-esque lip to Eve, but with white-toned eyeshadow as opposed to neutral brown.

Always with an inspiring inside-out approach, Ebonee Davis took “a moment of reflection” on a trip to Paris. Her elegant updo was made complete with two strands pulled to the side for bangs. As for makeup? White-toned shadow was brushed into the corners of her eyes and lids. A neutral gloss and light blush complemented everything well. Similarly, Tia Mowery– who rocked a lavender manicure and brown box braids– let her inner beauty shine at a retreat. “The more I prioritize self-care and ensure my own well-being, the more effectively I can support and assist others,” she wrote in her caption about the life changing experience. “Once my cup is full, I can be better at filling up those in my community!”

In case you missed it, take a look at 7 beauty moments from the weekend below.