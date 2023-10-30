53 Of Nia Long’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks

Since her first break, Boyz In The Hood at the age of 20, Nia Long has represented the stories of Black women. Think: cult classics like Love Jones– to comedies like Big Momma’s House. And, of course, once can’t fail to mention romantic dramas such as The Best Man and Soul Food. By the time she turned 30, she continued to grace the screen in culturally historic roles such as “Debbie” in Friday and “Lisa” in The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. Additionally, it’s no doubt that she has long been a beauty trendsetter.

On screen and throughout the start of her career, Long could be recognized by her short haircut and pin-thin eyebrows. For example, at the VH1 Fashion Awards in ‘98, the actress’ hair was styled into a black pixie cut– a look she has worn at the premieres of some of her most famous films, like In Too Deep. However, her inspirational hair looks aren’t only defined by the cropped look. Rewind to the The Nutty Professor premiere in ‘96, Long made an appearance in a bob with flipped ends, and alternated between both looks well into the ‘00s. Her hair continued to take on timeless looks: from her curly side ponytail at the NAACP Image Awards in 2007 to ombré highlights at The Best Man Holiday premiere in 2013.

Although she’s changed her signature hairstyle over the years, the makeup she pairs with each look– white-toned eyeshadow and a brown lip color– has been a go-to complementing each look. Always subtle and natural, her makeup perfectly enhances her natural beauty. For one, her nude matte lip and minimal eye makeup at the Critics Choice Celebration Of Black Cinema– was a nod to ‘90s beauty.

Today, on her 53rd birthday, we celebrate the trailblazing star’s accomplishments and, below, look back at 53 of her most iconic beauty looks.

01 Nia Long at the “In Too Deep” premiere in 1999 8/23/99 New York, NY. Nia Long at the premiere of her new movie, “In Too Deep.” Photo by Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Online USA, Inc.

02 Nia Long poses with her trophy after the award for outstanding actress PASADENA, : Nia Long poses with her trophy after the award for outstanding actress in a motion picture for “The Best Man” at the 31st NAACP Image Awards 12 February, 2000 in Pasadena, Ca. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO Jim RUYMEN/jr (Photo credit should read JIM RUYMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

03 Glamour Magazine Salutes “The 2005 Women Of the Year” – Arrivals NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 02: Actress Nia Long attends the 16th Annual Glamour Magazine “Women of the Year” awards at Avery Fisher Hall November 2, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

04 2005 TNT Black Movie Awards – Arrivals Nia Long at the The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Malcolm Ali/WireImage)

05 2008 Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Party – Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Actress Nia Long attends the 2008 Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 9, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

06 T.I.’s 25th Birthday Dinner- September 22, 2005 Nia Long (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

07 “Any Given Sunday” Los Angeles Premiere Jamie Foxx & Nia Long (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

08 Sundance Film Festival Archives by Randall Michelson Larenz Tate and Nia Long (Photo by Randall Michelson/WireImage)

09 Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s 21st Anniversary Awards Dinner Gala NEW YORK – OCTOBER 27: Actress Nia Long attends the Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s 21st anniversary awards dinner gala at the Sheraton New York Hotel & Towers on October 27, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

10 BET Awards 2008 – Press Room LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Actress Nia Long in the press room at the 2008 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on June 24, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic)

11 BET Awards ’10 – Show LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 27: Actors Nia Long and Larenz Tate speak onstage during the 2010 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

12 The Best Man Premiere Nia Long during The Best Man Premiere at Cineplex Odeon Century Plaza Cinema in Century City, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

13 Nickelodeon’s 20th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards – Arrivals Nia Long during Nickelodeon’s 20th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards – Arrivals at Pauley Pavilion in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

14 1998 VH1 Fashion Awards Nia Long during 1998 VH1 Fashion Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

15 Premiere of “In Too Deep” Nia Long during Premiere of “In Too Deep” at Chelsea West Theater in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

16 Tom Ford of Gucci Hosts Fashion Benefit for APLA – June 5, 1997 Nia Long during Tom Ford of Gucci Hosts Fashion Benefit for APLA – June 5, 1997 at Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

17 “Beloved” New York Premiere Nia Long during “Beloved” New York Premiere at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

18 Premiere of “The Nutty Professor” – June 26, 1996 Nia Long during Premiere of “The Nutty Professor” – June 26, 1996 at Universal City in Universal City, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

19 1997 APLA Tom Ford Nia Long during 1997 APLA Tom Ford in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

20 Glamour Magazine Salutes The 2005 Women of the Year – Inside Arrivals Nia Long during Glamour Magazine Salutes The 2005 Women of the Year – Inside Arrivals at Avery Fisher Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Robin Platzer/FilmMagic)

21 17th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards – Arrivals Nia Long during 17th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards – Arrivals at Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by M. Tran/FilmMagic)

22 38th Annual NAACP Image Awards – Press Room Nia Long, presenter during 38th Annual NAACP Image Awards – Press Room at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by M. Tran/FilmMagic)

23 1st Annual ABFF “Strikes For Education” Celebrity Bowling Gala HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 21: Nia Long arrives on the red carpet at Lucky Strikes on April 21, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage)

24 “Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth” Broadway Opening Night – Arrivals And Curtain Call NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 02: Nia Long attends “Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth” Broadway Opening Night at Longacre Theatre on August 2, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

25 Ron Galella Archive – File Photos 2009 Rapper Heavy D and actress Nia Long attend Eddie Murphy-Nicole Mitchell Wedding Ceremony on March 18, 1993 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

26 Big Momma’s House Premiere Nia Long during Big Momma’s House Premiere at Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

27 Showtime’s “Hou$e Of Lie$” Los Angeles Special Screening NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 06: Actress Nia Long attends a special screening of “Hou$e of Lie$” at Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre on June 6, 2013 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

28 Premonition Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals Nia Long during “Premonition” Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals at Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

29 Nickelodeon’s 20th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards – Arrivals Nia Long during Nickelodeon’s 20th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards – Arrivals at Pauley Pavilion – UCLA in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

30 Nickelodeon’s 2008 Kids’ Choice Awards – Arrivals Actress Nia Long arrives at Nickelodeon’s 2008 Kids’ Choice Awards at the Pauley Pavilion on March 29, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

31 “The Best Man Holiday” – Los Angeles Premiere HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 05: Actress Nia Long attends the premiere of “The Best Man Holiday” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 5, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

32 Martell Presents: Discover Noblige – Los Angeles Nia Long during Martell Presents: Discover Noblige – Los Angeles, A Charitable Cultural Experience Honoring: Holly Robinson Peete, Hill Harper and Nia Long for their Philanthropic Achievements in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

33 LOVE JONES CIRCA 1997: Actress Nia Long on set of the New Line Cinema movie ” Love Jones” , circa 1997. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

34 BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors – Red Carpet BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 17: EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) Actor Nia Long attends BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET)

35 BET’s 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards – Portraits BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 17: Actress Nia Long poses for a portrait for BET’s 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by J. Countess/WireImage)

36 Netflix Presents Russell Simmons’ “Def Comedy Jam 25” Special Event – Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CA – SEPTEMBER 10: Nia Long attends Netflix Presents Russell Simmons ‘Def Comdey Jam 25’ Special Event at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 10, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/ WireImage)

37 LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios’ “47 Meters Down Uncaged” – Arrivals WESTWOOD, CA – AUGUST 13: Nia Long arrives at the LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios’ “47 Meters Down Uncaged” at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

38 Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ 11th Annual Governors Awards – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 27: Nia Long arrives at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ 11th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on October 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

39 The Critics Choice Association Presents Celebration Of Black Cinema – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: Nia Long attends The Critics Choice Association Presents Celebration Of Black Cinema at Landmark Annex on December 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

40 US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-STREAMING-PEACOCK-BEST MAN US actress Nia Long and US actor Terrence Howard arrive for the premiere of Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Hollywood, California, on December 7, 2022. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

41 US-ENTERTAINMENT-ANIME-MOVIE US actress Nia Long attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village” at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, on February 18, 2023. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

42 Nia Long Appears At The Vibe Magazine Fashion Show NEW YORK, NEW YORK–AUGUST 28: Actress Nia Long appears at the Vibe Magazine Fashion Show on August 28, 1996 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

43 Nia Long Appears At The Vibe Magazine Fashion Show NEW YORK, NEW YORK–AUGUST 28: Actress Nia Long appears at the Vibe Magazine Fashion Show on August 28, 1996 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

44 2022 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon – Backstage BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 24: (L-R) Larenz Tate and honoree Nia Long are seen backstage during the 2022 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

45 ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting “The Black Cinematic Universe” BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 24: Nia Long attends the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards highlighting “The Black Cinematic Universe” at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic)

46 EBONY Power 100 – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Nia Long attends EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP)

47 EBONY Power 100 – Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Nia Long speaks onstage during EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP)

48 Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” Premiere Event – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 07: Nia Long attends Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” Premiere Event at Hollywood Athletic Club on December 07, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

49 Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “You People” – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 17: Nia Long and Omarion attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “You People” at Regency Village Theatre on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

50 Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend 2023 – Red Carpet Arrivals DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 21: Nia Long attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

51 Fotografiska & Mass Appeal Celebrate Opening Of ‘Hip Hop: Conscious, Unconscious’ In Collaboration With Chase Marriott Bonvoy Credit Cards And Sony Music Entertainment’s Certified NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 25: Nia Long attends Fotografiska & Mass Appeal Celebrate Opening Of ‘Hip Hop: Conscious, Unconscious’ In Collaboration with Chase Marriott Bonvoy Credit Cards and Sony Music Entertainment’s Certified at Fotografiska New York on January 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Fotografiska New York)

52 22nd Annual Reel Works ChangeMaker Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 24: Nia Long attends the 22nd Annual Reel Works ChangeMaker Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)