Home

53 Of Nia Long’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks

From her famous pixie cut to neutral ‘90s makeup, celebrate the actress’ birthday with 53 of her iconic looks.
53 Of Nia Long’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks
By India Espy-Jones ·

Since her first break, Boyz In The Hood at the age of 20, Nia Long has represented the stories of Black women. Think: cult classics like Love Jones– to comedies like Big Momma’s House. And, of course, once can’t fail to mention romantic dramas such as The Best Man and Soul Food. By the time she turned 30, she continued to grace the screen in culturally historic roles such as “Debbie” in Friday and “Lisa” in The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. Additionally, it’s no doubt that she has long been a beauty trendsetter. 

On screen and throughout the start of her career, Long could be recognized by her short haircut and pin-thin eyebrows. For example, at the VH1 Fashion Awards in ‘98, the actress’ hair was styled into a black pixie cut– a look she has worn at the premieres of some of her most famous films, like In Too Deep. However, her inspirational hair looks aren’t only defined by the cropped look. Rewind to the The Nutty Professor premiere in ‘96, Long made an appearance in a bob with flipped ends, and alternated between both looks well into the ‘00s. Her hair continued to take on timeless looks: from her curly side ponytail at the NAACP Image Awards in 2007 to ombré highlights at The Best Man Holiday premiere in 2013.

Although she’s changed her signature hairstyle over the years, the makeup she pairs with each look– white-toned eyeshadow and a brown lip color– has been a go-to complementing each look. Always subtle and natural, her makeup perfectly enhances her natural beauty. For one, her nude matte lip and minimal eye makeup at the Critics Choice Celebration Of Black Cinema– was a nod to ‘90s beauty. 

Today, on her 53rd birthday, we celebrate the trailblazing star’s accomplishments and, below, look back at 53 of her most iconic beauty looks.

TOPICS: 