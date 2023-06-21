Exclusive: Nia Long’s Powerful Memoir To Be Published By Gallery Books Imprint 13a

Photo Credit: Noelle Lacombe

Nia Long, a heralded icon in Hollywood, will publish her memoir with 13a, an imprint of Gallery Books. The upcoming book will focus on Nia’s career, motherhood, and activism, along with untold stories and personal reflections from the celebrated actress.

“I am thrilled to have found a home for my memoir at Gallery and 13a,” Long says. “My steps to finding divine purpose have been thoughtful and intentional. For better or worse, you will find truth and transparency in the storytelling, sprinkled with 90s nostalgia.”

After bursting onto the scene in the early 90s with roles in seminal films of that era, Long has since become an irreplaceable figure in the entertainment industry. She is revered by her contemporaries, has appeared on nine separate ESSENCE covers, and remains central in conversations about the nuances of being a working Black actress. Nia continues to use her platform and voice to champion Black women, to advocate for gender pay equity and inclusion across the board, and to break barriers in an industry laden with racism, sexism, and ageism. The memoir is a candid account of Nia’s life and journey as one of cinema’s most resilient and relatable stars.

Long, a four-time NAACP Award winner, is known for an unwavering work ethic and legendary roles across both film and television. Throughout her career, she has starred in Friday, Soul Food, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Third Watch, Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club, Are We There Yet, NCIS: Los Angeles, Empire, Netflix’s Roxanne Roxanne, Dear White People, with recent appearances in You People and The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Earlier this month, she was also featured on Janelle Monáe’s critically acclaimed album, The Age of Pleasure.

“Nia Long’s life has unfolded on screen, right before our eyes, from Boyz n the Hood to Love Jones and beyond,” Charles Suitt, Publisher of 13a states. “Yet there is just something so relatable about her. She is a trailblazer who is all about action. We are looking forward to her telling her truth, as only Nia can.”

13a, named for the amendment that abolished slavery, publishes the leading Black voices in sports, entertainment, lifestyle, and other areas, is an imprint of Gallery Books, which falls under the umbrella of Simon & Schuster, a global leader in general interest publishing, dedicated to providing the best in fiction and nonfiction for readers of all ages, and in all printed, digital and audio formats.