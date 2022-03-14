On this date 25 years ago, the world was introduced to an amazing love story that would become a classic in Black culture and served as “romance goals” for so many couples after its release in 1997.

Written and directed by Theodore Witcher, Love Jones was set in the beautiful city of Chicago and followed the passionate – but at times tumultuous – relationship between the poetic Darius Lovehall and Nina Mosley, a talented photographer. The film would follow Darius and Nina as they fall in love and grow within themselves individually as well as together. What made this story special is that it showed how difficult having perseverance can be, along with the real power of Black love.

Love Jones also gave us the poem, “Brother to the Night (A Blues for Nina),” where Darius professed his infatuation with Nina upon their very first meeting saying the classic closer: “Who am I? Well, they call me brother to the night, and right now I am the blues in your left thigh; trying to be in the funk in your right.”

Starring Larenz Tate as Darius and Nia Long as Nina, the film had an amazing cast including Isaiah Washington, Bill Bellamy, Khalil Kain, Lisa Nicole Carson, and Leonard Roberts.

Check out how the cast of Love Jones has grown since the film’s release 25 years ago.

01 Darius Lovehall In Love Jones, Darius Lovehall is a young black poet in Chicago who meets a beautiful and talented photographer named Nina Mosley during a night out with friends. Throughout the film, Nina tests the strength of Darius’ feelings and puts a chain of romantic difficulties in motion. 02 Larenz Tate Larenz Tate has had a strong career in film and television since the release of Love Jones in 1997. In the past 25 years, Tate has appeared in Why Do Fools Fall in Love, Ray, Girls Trip, and portrays Councilman Rashad Tate in the Power series. 03 Nina Mosley Nina Mosley was the love interest of Darius in Love Jones. A beautiful and gifted photographer, Mosley pushed Darius to be his best self both in his life and his career. Mosley was uniquely independent, but found completion in her relationship with the young poet. 04 Nia Long Nia Long was an established star by the time Love Jones came out. After its release, Long starred in Soul Food, The Best Man, Big Momma’s House, The Banker, and NCIS: Los Angeles. She is considered a legend in Black cinema and is currently engaged to Ime Udoka, the current head coach of the Boston Celtics. 05 Savon Garrison In the movie, Savon Garrison was the smart and introspective friend of Darius. He was an excellent advice-giver and had a way with words. 06 Isaiah Washington Born in Houston, Texas, Isaiah Washington attended the prestigious HBCU, Howard University. He is widely known for his role as Dr. Preston Burke in the award-winning show, Grey’s Anatomy, and continues to work today. He was recently cast as Mayor Tydell Ruffin in P-Valley. 07 “Hollywood” Hollywood was the cool but cocky “frenemy” of Darius, and member of his social group. He eventually began dating Nina and caused a rift between the two. 08 Bill Bellamy Before Love Jones, Bill Bellamy was a popular VJ on MTV. Since the film’s release, Bellamy starred in Def Jam’s How to Be a Player, Any Given Sunday, and hosted Bill Bellamy’s Who’s Got Jokes? – one-hour televised stand-up comedy competition on TV One for 4 seasons. 09 Marvin Cox Marvin Cox was the on again, off again ex-boyfriend of Nina Mosley. In her relationship with him, he figured out how special her and Darius’ connection was. 10 Khalil Kain Khalil Kain’s acting career spans over 30 years, highlighted by performances as Keith in In Living Single, Darnell in Girlfriends and Bill in For Colored Girls, and most recently, Frank Castlewood in FBI. He now lives in New York with his wife, artist Elise Lyon and children. 11 Josie Nichols In 1997’s Love Jones, Josie Nichols was the funny friend of Nina who was always there for her, and provided guidance in her love life. 12 Lisa Nicole Carson Lisa Nicole Carson is best known for her supporting roles as Carla in ER, and Renee Raddick in Ally McBeal. Carson has also starred in films, most notably as Sylvia in Life, and Mae Bell in The New Edition Story following a long hiatus from acting. 13 Eddie Coles Eddie Coles was the equally poetic friend of Lovehall. His role was highlighted with the quote: “Physics this s*** ain’t. It ain’t supposed to make sense. Love. Passion. It is what it is” 14 Leonard Roberts Leonard Roberts has been in the film and television industry since 1996. He appeared in Drumline, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and played D. L. Hawkins in a recurring role on Heroes. He can now be seen in All American: Homecoming, as President Zeke Allen.