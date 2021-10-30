A Look At Nia Long’s Head-Turning ESSENCE Covers On Her 51st Birthday

Iconic leading lady Nia Long has been a household name due to her starring roles in cultural classics going back to the 90’s.

Having starred in classics such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Boyz n the Hood, Love Jones, Soul Food, and The Best Man among others, Long cemented herself as a fixture in Black Hollywood from early in her career. Many of our first body goals and first crush, Long struck us all with her bright smile, piercing eyes, and girl-next-door good looks. Her ability to convey emotion and command a scene has kept her relevant for over three decades.

Nia Long has graciously lent her gorgeousness to the cover of our pages 11 times, accompanied by raw, revealing articles about her personal journey on the inside. Whether she bared all about her relationship dramas or shared the joys of motherhood with her sons at her side, Long has always been honest, relatable, and glamorous while sharing her style and story with ESSENCE.

Now, as she celebrates settling into her fabulous 50’s (while not looking a day over 30), take a look back at her iconic career milestones, captured on our pages over the years.