Nia Long Cast In Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy

Nia Long is joining Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Sam Jay in a new untitled comedy directed by Kenya Barris.

The project stars Jonah Hill (Wolf of Wall Street, Mid90s) and will air on Netflix. According to Deadline the project has an ensemble cast that includes David Duchovny (The Chair, Californication) Molly Gordon (Good Boys, Booksmart) and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep, Seinfield).

Barris and Long each have previous ties to Netflix.

Getty

Long produced the Netflix film A Fatal Affair in 2020. She also starred in the film alongside Omar Epps, Stephen Bishop, and KJ Smith. The script for the thriller was co-written by Rasheeda Garner, who adapted the part for a Black woman to play the lead role. Long was vocal about the need for diversity behind the scenes during the film’s press run. Like her peers Gabrielle Union and Regina King she is working to create change in the industry.

Barris’ show #Blackaf is hosted on the streaming platform. He recently announced that he would be joining forces with Rashida Jones and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas to form BET studios in partnership with Viacom CBS. His comedy chops were recently seen in Coming 2 America.

Long is starring in the upcoming fantastical drama Plus/Minus. It is expected to be released in 2022. She recently appeared alongside Jaden Smith in the teen flick Life In A Year.