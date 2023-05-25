Home · Fashion

Honoring Tina Turner's Rock & Roll Style

The rock and roll icon broke barriers and defined culture through her sound, self-expression, and signature style.
Honoring Tina Turner’s Rock & Roll Style
By ESSENCE Fashion Editors ·

Tina Turner’s legacy as a rock and roll icon is nothing short of legendary. With her powerful voice, electrifying performances and dance moves, and undeniable stage presence, she carved a permanent place for herself in music history. From her humble beginnings to her triumphant comeback, Tina Turner’s journey embodies resilience, strength, and the unbreakable spirit of rock and roll. Turner’s influence on rock and roll and pop culture is immeasurable. With hits like “Proud Mary,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” and “The Best,” she dominated the charts and captivated audiences worldwide. Her unique blend of rock, soul, and R&B set her apart from her contemporaries and paved the way for future generations of female artists.

Beyond her music, Tina Turner’s style became an integral part of her career and popular culture at large. Her eclectic stage outfits, often featuring sequins, leather, and fringe, showcased her fierce and fearless persona. From Bob Mackie originals and custom Azzedine Alaïa to Versace stage looks and sitting front row at Armani Privé — Tina was the ultimate fashion muse. Her iconic look, complete with her signature wild hair and smoky eyes, became a symbol of strength and individuality. From the onset of her career, wearing elaborate sequined dresses and glamourous furs, to her signature rock style of flared leather dresses, denim jackets, and six-inch Manolos and louboutins, her style has served as the blueprint for women in music. Countless fans sought to emulate her bold fashion choices (including long-time friend Oprah), and her influence on fashion and style can still be seen today. Take Beyonce, for example; between her magnetic stage presence and elaborate costuming, she’s definitely taken cues from the late icon.

Honoring Tina Turner’s Rock & Roll Style
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – MAY 23: Tina Turner performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre on May 23, 1997 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Honoring Tina Turner’s Rock & Roll Style
Designer Azzedine Alaia and singer Tina Turner in an asymmetrical dress at the French Gala in New York (Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)

As a rock and roll icon, she will forever be remembered as a trailblazer, a symbol of strength, a true fashion icon, and an emblem of musical excellence. As we mourn the loss of the titan, let’s revisit her career through some of her many iconic looks.

TOPICS: 