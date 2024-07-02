Cardi B Has A Whimsy Fashion Moment In Marc Jacobs

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Cardi B is no novice when it comes to whimsy fashion moments. For her latest, she dons a feathered floral gown as she attended the latest Marc Jacobs runway show at the New York Public Library. The colors were eye-catching and the entire design felt like a departure from what we’re used to seeing her wear. But, we’re here for the switch-up.

The number she donned was a custom dress from Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2020 ready-to-wear collection. The fantastical feathered gown consisted of purple and yellow hues. Cardi’s frock was girlish, kitschy, and reminiscent of what Alice In Wonderland would have worn if her wardrobe budget was not a question. Marc Jacobs’ cult favorite Kiki boots in white were an excellent pairing with the gown–and so were the bold yellow tights the rapper also donned.

Gotham/GC Images

Designer and stylist Kollin Carter is the mastermind behind this latest look. In recent years, Carter has been elevating and tweaking Cardi B’s wardrobe. Whether she’s walking red carpets or attending fashion presentations her looks fit her environment. Their creative partnership has led to stellar Met Gala moments like her head-turning Chenpeng Studio rosette gown which she wore in 2023. We would be remiss to not highlight other elegant style moments. One in particular that I loved was the electric blue Gaurav Gupta gown Carter styled her in for last year’s Grammy Awards.

Gotham/GC Images

Back to yesterday’s look, Cardi and Kollin Carter are nearly relentless in their pursuit of serving up memorable ensembles. We admit that she is one artist who keeps the fashion conversation exciting. Her latest Marc Jacobs appearnce showcases just how she and Carter do so effortlessly.