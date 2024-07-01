Kollin Carter Is Crafting His Own Fashion Legacy

In the ever-evolving landscape of fashion, few stylists have managed to leave an indelible mark as swiftly and decisively as Kollin Carter. Known for his transformative work with a roster of high-profile clients including Cardi B, Normani, Victoria Monét, Kelly Rowland, and Ciara, Carter is now expanding his influence into the rounded uplift of creative sensibilities, starting with his first hosting roles during BET Awards weekend. Kicking off this personal weekend of firsts was a curated brunch sitting at the intersection of style, creativity, and culinary excellence.

On a Hollywood rooftop, with a direct view of the iconic hilltop sign, Kollin Carter hosted a new take on brunch that utilized his highly specialized curatorial eye. He created an uplifting environment for the people who keep top talent looking and performing at their best. The inaugural D’USSÉ Brunch Society was held in Los Angeles, starting what will be a new dining series convening artists, stylists, and creative industry patrons across major cities.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for D’USSÉ Cognac

In attendance were fellow celebrity fashion stylists Law Roach and Wayman & Micah, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Niecy Nash, and actor and rapper Joey Badass, among others. As part of Carter’s partnership, D’USSÉ—the event’s founding sponsor—helped Carter to create the event’s signature cocktail, the Kollin D’USSÉ Lemonade Spritz, featuring crisp peach, fresh basil, and Prosecco alongside the historic cognac. At over 20 years since its founding D’USSÉ is a cultural mainstay in dining and pop culture reference, famously founded by Jay-Z in partnership with Michel Casavecchia, one of the world’s foremost cellar masters.

The daytime ceremony was held at Grandmaster Rooftop in Los Angeles, showcasing a curated menu of cocktails and cuisine ahead of the annually anticipated BET Awards. As the prelude to one of the largest celebrations of Black talent, the brunch gives space to reflectively convene—offering guests a calm, empowering atmosphere to exchange stories, catch up with industry peers, and share a unified sense of pride. For Carter, this is a particularly powerful moment to lead.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for D’USSÉ Cognac

For much of his career, the creative stylist has utilized his talents to uplift the beauty in others. It is his gift—he sees where people and moments can be amplified to incite the most excitement from others. “When I was younger I would get together with my girlfriends [we’d spend time] sketching and coming up with ideas for dresses. My family knew I was into fashion and we all knew this was something I was going to do [when] I got older.” After working in production spaces, and spearheading his own test shoots he envisioned a career in fashion editorial, moving to New York to pursue his dream.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for D’USSÉ Cognac

As a Black stylist working predominantly with Black women, he has had to navigate the often rigid and exclusionary structures of high fashion that have a history of refusing rites of entry to celebrities of color or body-diverse clients. Traditional fashion institutions have long been dominated by an elite, often homogenous group, where sample sizes and aesthetic norms were not inclusive of diverse body types and cultural expressions.

During his time working in New York City’s editorial fashion world, Kollin Carter realized the patterns of these barriers and after some time, decided that the art he wanted to make would be better achievable in another market—so, he moved to Los Angeles, where everything quickly changed. Today, years into a series of iconic looks on some of the most visible celebrities in the world, Carter welcomes the opportunity to receive his flowers. “It means a lot to receive recognition,” Carter tells ESSENCE. “For so many years, I felt like an underdog, overlooked. But I was always super focused and did the work behind the scenes proudly. It was never a goal to be in the forefront, but I’m excited to have earned the right to be seen as the ‘talent’ as well.”

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for D’USSÉ Cognac

Carter’s approach to styling is as meticulous as it is inspired. He draws from a wide array of influences, combining contemporary trends with timeless elements to create looks that are both cutting-edge and enduring. His musings hold regard for the impact that Black people have had on styles of dress worldwide. He spoke about this at length, noting: “Our community has always been the trendsetters. It’s important that people recognize the blueprint for so many of these glamourous culturally impactful moments that feature Black people in front of or behind the lens.”

This might be happening, one can hope, with the continued impact of social media. Carter spoke on this as well, noting how the visibility of his own styling moments has been possible through the accessibility of content now. “With social media, the industry has shifted so much,” he tells ESSENCE, nodding to the shift in understanding for all the players that make a Hollywood image possible. Fashion stylist Law Roach, for example, is something of a celebrity himself now, perhaps the most visible example of the phenomenon Carter describes. “And [now], people want to know who you are. You’re no longer considered just the help. I appreciate the shift that the industry has taken in recognizing people who make the magic happen.”

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for D’USSÉ Cognac

Carter’s influence extends beyond aesthetics; he plays a pivotal role in driving cultural trends and giving his creative peers their due. Last night at the BET Awards ceremony, wearing Jagne, he presented honors to five emerging Black fashion designers, noting the importance of equipping emerging artists with career-propelling mentorship, resources, and financial support that will accelerate their career trajectories. Carter’s partnership with D’USSÉ is a perfect example of this same synergy.

By curating the “D’USSÉ Brunch Society,” Carter is building community by merging fashion with the art of fine living. D’USSÉ, much like Carter, has been instrumental in redefining luxury for modern audiences, making it more accessible and inclusive. Together, they are creating a new paradigm of stylish luxury that appeals to a broader demographic, bringing high fashion and high spirits to the brunch table.