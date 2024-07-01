The Best Looks From The 2024 BET Awards

Getty Images

At the 2024 BET Awards, 20 years after the iconic 2004 ceremony hosted by iconic comedian Mo’Nique, Black celebrities take on the red carpet. The looks from tonight are bold and unique, and they showcase the myriad of generations throughout Black culture. On this special night, a slew of Black women are to perform, from Victoria Monét to Meg Thee Stallion, and their performances are highly anticipated, making this year’s awards show another iconic one.

One of our favorite actresses, Niecy Nash, appeared in a vibrant blue ensemble with an old Hollywood off-the-shoulder, plunging neckline detail paired with matching gloves. Taraji P. Henson stepped onto the scene in a full gold chained gown designed by Balmain. She added a gold chain choker and a matching bracelet. Singer and actress Halle Bailey showed up and showed out in a black leather halter detailed dress with a glamorous train to add pizzazz. One half of the Mowry twins, Tia, wore a lovely black sheer dress with floral appliques throughout it.

The men also came out of the woodwork to show us what they’ve got style-wise, and they did not disappoint. Actor Coleman Domingo came out with a suit that was pleasing to the eye. The fabric and ombre effect was similar to a Trompe l’oeil design. Country star Shaboozey kept it classic, wearing a Western-inspired tan suit with a horse brooch-like closure at the front and a bolero tie around his neck. Iconic rapper and producer and previous ESSENCE Festival of Culture performer Jermaine Dupri wore a classy black-and-white look with a letterman jacket paired with cargo-style shorts and studded black loafers. Our May/June 2024 cover star, Usher, wore a simple look to receive his BET Impact Award tonight. His white top and blazer paired with blue jeans and a pair of black pointed-toe shoes accessorized with black sunglasses.

The energy is high and the looks just keep getting better with rappers, actors, musicians, and superstars all around. Keep scrolling to see all the best looks from the 2024 BET Awards.

01 01 Niecy Nash At The 2024 BET Awards US actress Niecy Nash arrives for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

02 02 Halle Bailey At The 2024 BET Awards US singer Halle Bailey arrives for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

03 03 Colman Domingo At The 2024 BET Awards Colman Domingo at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/ Billboard via Getty Images)

04 04 Jermaine Dupri At The 2024 BET Awards Jermaine Dupri at the the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

05 05 Coco Jones At The 2024 BET Awards US singer Coco Jones arrives for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

06 06 Taraji P. Henson At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Taraji P. Henson attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

07 07 Shaboozey At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Shaboozey attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

08 08 Tia Mowry At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Tia Mowry attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

09 09 Usher At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Usher attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

10 10 Tamar Braxton At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Tamar Braxton attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

11 11 Chlöe Bailey At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Chlöe attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

12 12 Ice Spice At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Ice Spice attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

13 13 Tinashe At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Tinashe attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

14 14 Madisin Rian At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Madisin Rian attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

15 15 Tyrese Gibson and Zelie Timothy At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Tyrese Gibson and Zelie Timothy attend the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

16 16 Simone Joy At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Simone Joy Jones attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

17 17 Shontay Lundy At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Shontay Lundy attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

18 18 DJ Diamond Kuts At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: DJ Diamond Kuts attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

19 19 Lala Milan At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Lala Milan attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

20 20 Jhone’ Lucas At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Jhone’ Lucas attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

21 21 Branden Wellington At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Branden Wellington attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

22 22 Jay Ellis At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Jay Ellis attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

23 23 Donielle Hansley At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Donielle Hansley attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

24 24 Meagan Good At The 2024 BET Awards Meagan Good at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/ Billboard via Getty Images)

25 25 Durand Bernarr At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Durand Bernarr attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

26 26 Claudia Jordan At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Claudia Jordan attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

27 27 Bryon Javar At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Bryon Javar attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

28 28 Barry Pearson At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Barry Pearson, VP of Finance, BET attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

29 29 Scar Lip At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Scar Lip attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

30 30 Robi Reed At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Robi Reed, SVP, Talent and Casting, Original Programming, BET attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

31 31 Yvette Nicole Brown At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Yvette Nicole Brown attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

32 32 Lela Rochon At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Lela Rochon attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

33 33 Ben Stephens At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Ben Stephens attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

34 34 Javicia Leslie At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Javicia Leslie attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

35 35 Kendra G At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Kendra G attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

36 36 G Herbo At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: G Herbo attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

37 37 Connie Diiamond At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Connie Diiamond attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

38 38 Cory Hardrict At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Cory Hardrict attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

39 39 Jae Murphy At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Jae Murphy attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

40 40 Nikaya Brown At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Nikaya Brown attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

41 41 DeRay Davis At The 2024 BET Awards US actor DeRay Davis and guest arrive for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

42 42 Nia Thomas At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Nia Thomas attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

43 43 C.O. Brown At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: C.O. Brown attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

44 44 Flo Milli At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Flo Milli attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

45 45 Problem and DJ Quik At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Problem and DJ Quik attend the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

46 46 Spice At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Spice attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

47 47 Kollin Carter At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Kollin Carter attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

48 48 Koryn Hawthorne At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Koryn Hawthorne attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

49 49 Akon At The 2024 BET Awards Akon at the the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

50 50 KJ Smith At The 2024 BET Awards US actress KJ Smith arrives for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

51 51 Thembi Banks At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Thembi Banks attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

52 52 Olly Sholotan At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Olly Sholotan attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

53 53 Doechii At The 2024 BET Awards Doechii at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/ Billboard via Getty Images)

54 54 Tara DeVeaux At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Tara DeVeaux attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

55 55 Heart Roberts At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Heart Roberts attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

56 56 DeAndre Brown At The 2024 BET Awards DeAndre Brown at the the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

57 57 Diarra Kilpatrick At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Diarra Kilpatrick attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

58 58 Tanner Adell At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Tanner Adell attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

59 59 NLE Choppa At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: NLE Choppa attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

60 60 Remy Ma At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Remy Ma attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

61 61 Nia Thomas At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Nia Thomas attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

62 62 Tunde Oyeneyin At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Tunde Oyeneyin attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

63 63 Shannon Wallace At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Shannon Wallace attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

64 64 Leah Talabi At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Leah Talabi attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

65 65 Lynae Vanee At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Lynae Vanee attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

66 66 Lady London At The 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Lady London attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)