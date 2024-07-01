HomeFashion

The Best Looks From The 2024 BET Awards

In Los Angeles, celebrities from different generations gather for a night to honor top stars in music and culture.
By Kerane Marcellus ·

At the 2024 BET Awards, 20 years after the iconic 2004 ceremony hosted by iconic comedian Mo’Nique, Black celebrities take on the red carpet. The looks from tonight are bold and unique, and they showcase the myriad of generations throughout Black culture. On this special night, a slew of Black women are to perform, from Victoria Monét to Meg Thee Stallion, and their performances are highly anticipated, making this year’s awards show another iconic one. 

One of our favorite actresses, Niecy Nash, appeared in a vibrant blue ensemble with an old Hollywood off-the-shoulder, plunging neckline detail paired with matching gloves. Taraji P. Henson stepped onto the scene in a full gold chained gown designed by Balmain. She added a gold chain choker and a matching bracelet. Singer and actress Halle Bailey showed up and showed out in a black leather halter detailed dress with a glamorous train to add pizzazz. One half of the Mowry twins, Tia, wore a lovely black sheer dress with floral appliques throughout it. 

The men also came out of the woodwork to show us what they’ve got style-wise, and they did not disappoint. Actor Coleman Domingo came out with a suit that was pleasing to the eye. The fabric and ombre effect was similar to a Trompe l’oeil design. Country star Shaboozey kept it classic, wearing a Western-inspired tan suit with a horse brooch-like closure at the front and a bolero tie around his neck. Iconic rapper and producer and previous ESSENCE Festival of Culture performer Jermaine Dupri wore a classy black-and-white look with a letterman jacket paired with cargo-style shorts and studded black loafers. Our May/June 2024 cover star, Usher, wore a simple look to receive his BET Impact Award tonight. His white top and blazer paired with blue jeans and a pair of black pointed-toe shoes accessorized with black sunglasses.

The energy is high and the looks just keep getting better with rappers, actors, musicians, and superstars all around. Keep scrolling to see all the best looks from the 2024 BET Awards. 

