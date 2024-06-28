Best New Music This Week: Megan Thee Stallion, Flau’jae, Latto And More

Today, Megan Thee Stallion released her third studio album, Megan, featuring 16 songs, including collaborations with Victoria Monét, GloRilla, and UGK. Listen to it HERE.
Grammy nominated rapper Latto releases the highly anticipated single “Big Mama” via RCA Records – The drop comes right before her performance at the 2024 BET Awards this Sunday where she’s garnered two nominations. Listen to it HERE.
Today, New Orleans native Lucky Daye shares his new album Algorithm. The 14-track project features Teddy Swims and RAYE. Listen to it HERE.
Rapper and LSU basketball star Flau’jae returns with a new album titled Best of Both Worlds, highlighted by the single “Came Out A Beast,” featuring Lil’ Wayne. Check it out HERE.
Multi-platinum award-winning artist Lil Nas X is on the move as he unleashes his energy-infused and boldly confident new song, “HERE WE GO!, from the Netflix film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F today via Columbia Records – listen HERE.
TDE’s own Doechii continues her string of records with a new song “ROCKET.” Check it out HERE.
Nigerian music powerhouse Burna Boy is back with his latest single, “Higher.” Marking his first solo release of 2024, the track features a new sound from the Afrobeats star. Check it out HERE.
Jeremih links with Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller for his new single “Wait On It,” produced by Cássio and Retro Future. Stream the track HERE.
Talented musicians Blxst and Anderson .Paak team up for a new song titled “Dance With The Devil.” Hear it HERE.
In the aftermath Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s success, Will Smith teams up with Fridayy and the Sunday Service Choir for “You Can Make It.” Listen to the new track HERE.
Singer Ravyn Lenae and Ty Dolla $ign connect on a new single “Dream Girl.” Check out the record HERE.
Ghanaian-American singer-songwriter Amaarae has shared her new project roses are red, tears are blue – A Fountain Baby Extended Play, via Interscope. Listen to the album HERE.
Earlier this year, Tinashe shared a taste of her upcoming album BB/ANG3L PT.2 — QUANTUM BABY with the song “Nasty.” Now, the R&B star is back with “Getting No Sleep.” Check it out HERE.