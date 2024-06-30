Moments Of Black Love At The BET Awards Over The Years

Getty

Tonight is the BET Awards, and we’re guaranteed to be entertained. From Megan Thee Stallion, who will open the show, to Will Smith gracing the stage with a new song, plenty of noteworthy cultural moments will be ahead.

However, while the audiences and supporters of the culturally rich show enjoy the diverse performances, hip-hop bravado, and A-list talent in attendance, people are also tuning in to see the best in Black love and a glimpse of romantic moments our favorite celebrity couples might share. Ahead of tonight’s event, we rounded up some of the best moments from the BET Awards from over the years, like Beyonce and Jay-Z gracing the stage together for one of the first times in their decades-long partnership in 2003 and later in 2006 to Will and Jada shutting the red carpet down, in 2002, just as they do in 2024.

There are plenty of showstopping moments in love at the BET Awards, and we’re hoping to experience more of them this evening but for now, scroll to view our favorite Black love moments at the BET Awards.

01 01 Morris Chestnut and wife Pam at the BET Awards in 2002 Morris Chestnut and wife Pam during The 2nd Annual BET Awards – Arrivals at The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

02 02 Will and Jada Smith at the BET Awards in 2002 Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith during The 2nd Annual BET Awards – Arrivals at The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

03 03 Cookie and Earvin “Magic” Johnson at the BET Awards in 2003 Cookie and Earvin “Magic” Johnson during The 3rd Annual BET Awards – Arrivals at The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage for BET Entertainment)

04 04 Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the BET Awards in 2003 HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 24: Singers Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z perform on stage at the 3rd Annual BET Awards Show at the Kodak Theatre June 24, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

05 05 LeBron and Savannah James at the BET Awards in 2006 LeBron James (right) and guest Savannah (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

06 06 E-40 and wife Tracy Stevens at the BET Awards in 2023 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: (L-R) E-40 and Tracy Stevens attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

07 07 Skyh Black and KJ Smith at the BET Awards in 2023 Actor Skyh Alvester Black (L) and KJ Smith arrive for the 2023 BET awards at the Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles, June 25, 2023. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

08 08 Tracy T. and Kash Doll at the BET Awards in 2023 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: (L-R) Tracy T. and Kash Doll attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

09 09 Felicia Joseph and Amin Joseph at the BET Awards in 2023 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: (L-R) Felicia Joseph and Amin Joseph attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)