Moments Of Black Love At The BET Awards Over The Years

For decades, the BET Awards has contributed to countless cultural moments, including those rooted in Black love.
By Dominique Fluker ·

Tonight is the BET Awards, and we’re guaranteed to be entertained. From Megan Thee Stallion, who will open the show, to Will Smith gracing the stage with a new song, plenty of noteworthy cultural moments will be ahead. 

However, while the audiences and supporters of the culturally rich show enjoy the diverse performances, hip-hop bravado, and A-list talent in attendance, people are also tuning in to see the best in Black love and a glimpse of romantic moments our favorite celebrity couples might share. Ahead of tonight’s event, we rounded up some of the best moments from the BET Awards from over the years, like Beyonce and Jay-Z gracing the stage together for one of the first times in their decades-long partnership in 2003 and later in 2006 to Will and Jada shutting the red carpet down, in 2002, just as they do in 2024.

There are plenty of showstopping moments in love at the BET Awards, and we’re hoping to experience more of them this evening but for now, scroll to view our favorite Black love moments at the BET Awards.

