The Smiths Stun At The 'Bad Boys' Premiere: 12 Times They Slayed On The Red Carpet As A Family 

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: (L-R) Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The Smith family has everyone talking about their red carpet appearance at the Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere event in Los Angeles. The family looked marvelous–every person who showed up had was fab from head to toe.

The Smith family came out to support Will Smith at the premiere of his new film, the latest in the Bad Boys franchise. That included all of his children Willow, Jaden, and his oldest son Trey Smith. The Oscar winner’s wife, whom he’s been separated from for some time, actress Jada Pinkett-Smith, and her stunning mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, also came out to support the new film.

Will and Jada took pictures together at the event and seemed to be in good spirits. This isn’t their first time being spotted out together in recent times–they also attended Coachella together to support their daughter Willow.

Jada wore a breathtaking piece by designer Iris van Herpen. Before hitting the red carpet, the beauty posted an image of herself wearing the dress to her Instagram page.

“@irisvanherpen is one Bad Girl who does it right,” the recent author wrote in her caption. The kids also didn’t disappoint.

(L-R) Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norri attend the Los Angeles premiere of “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 30, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Willow, who released her latest album Empathogen showed up in a brown and cream plaid suit rocking an afro and platform boots. Jaden wore his locks in a ponytail while rocking baggy oversized pants, a white shirt, puffer vest and tie. Trey kept it simple with a forest green suit and matching shoes. Banfield-Norris, or “Gammy” as the fam calls her, looked nothing close to her age of 70 in a fitted blue denim gown she wore with complementary gold accessories.

The Smith family has had a rough past two years due to negative press over Jada’s past situationships and Will’s slap of Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards. The couple have been married since 1997, when they got hitched in Baltimore, Maryland. It’s great to see them moving forward and sticking together despite the bumps in the road. And sticking together, supporting one another on the red carpet is something this family does best. See a few other times they were a showstopping brood at major events.

01 01 At the Premiere of “Emancipation” on November 30, 2022 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 30: Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith arrives at the Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” Los Angeles Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

02 02 At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

03 03 At the “Hancock” Premiere on June 30, 2008 HOLLYWOOD – JUNE 30: Trey Smith, actor Will Smith, actor Jaden Smith, actress Willow Smith and actress Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the World Premiere of Columbia Pictures “Hancock” at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on July 30, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

04 04 At “The Karate Kid” Premiere on June 7, 2010 WESTWOOD, CA – JUNE 7: Jaden Smith, Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Los Angles Premiere of “The Karate Kid” at the Mann Village Theatre on June 7, 2010 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

05 05 At the “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” Event on February 8, 2011 LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Actor Jaden Smith, singer Willow Smith, actors Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” held at Nokia Theater L.A. Live on February 8, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

06 06 At the “Men in Black 3” Premiere on May 23, 2012 NEW YORK, NY – MAY 23: (L-R) Actors Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith, and Willow Smith attend the “Men In Black 3” New York premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre on May 23, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

07 07 At the “After Earth” New York Premiere on May 29, 2013 NEW YORK, NY – MAY 29: (L-R) Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Trey Smith attend the “After Earth” premiere at Ziegfeld Theater on May 29, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

08 08 At VH1’s “Dear Mama” Taping on May 3, 2016 NEW YORK, NY – MAY 03: Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith attend the VH1 “Dear Mama” taping at St. Bartholomew’s Church on May 3, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images)

09 09 At the 26th Annual EMA Awards on October 22, 2016 (L-R) Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith attend the 26th annual EMA awards at Warner Bros studio lot in Burbank, on October 22, 2016. / AFP / CHRIS DELMAS (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

10 10 At the “Aladdin” Premiere on May 21, 2019 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 21: (L-R) Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith arrive at the premiere of Disney’s “Aladdin” at the El Capitan Theater on May 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

11 11 At the “King Richard” Premiere on November 14, 2021 Jada Pinkett Smith, Executive Producer, Will Smith, Producer, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith see at Warner Bros. KING RICHARD Premiere Screening, AFI Fest 2021, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA – 14 Nov 2021 (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)