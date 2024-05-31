HomeLifestyle

The Smiths Stun At The 'Bad Boys' Premiere: 12 Times They Slayed On The Red Carpet As A Family 

Jada, Willow, Trey, and mother-in-law Adrienne showed up to support Will at the premiere for 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' and everyone turned heads.
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: (L-R) Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
The Smith family has everyone talking about their red carpet appearance at the Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere event in Los Angeles. The family looked marvelous–every person who showed up had was fab from head to toe.

The Smith family came out to support Will Smith at the premiere of his new film, the latest in the Bad Boys franchise. That included all of his children Willow, Jaden, and his oldest son Trey Smith. The Oscar winner’s wife, whom he’s been separated from for some time, actress Jada Pinkett-Smith, and her stunning mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, also came out to support the new film.

Will and Jada took pictures together at the event and seemed to be in good spirits. This isn’t their first time being spotted out together in recent times–they also attended Coachella together to support their daughter Willow.

Jada wore a breathtaking piece by designer Iris van Herpen. Before hitting the red carpet, the beauty posted an image of herself wearing the dress to her Instagram page.

“@irisvanherpen is one Bad Girl who does it right,” the recent author wrote in her caption. The kids also didn’t disappoint.

(L-R) Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norri attend the Los Angeles premiere of “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 30, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Willow, who released her latest album Empathogen showed up in a brown and cream plaid suit rocking an afro and platform boots. Jaden wore his locks in a ponytail while rocking baggy oversized pants, a white shirt, puffer vest and tie. Trey kept it simple with a forest green suit and matching shoes. Banfield-Norris, or “Gammy” as the fam calls her, looked nothing close to her age of 70 in a fitted blue denim gown she wore with complementary gold accessories.

The Smith family has had a rough past two years due to negative press over Jada’s past situationships and Will’s slap of Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards. The couple have been married since 1997, when they got hitched in Baltimore, Maryland. It’s great to see them moving forward and sticking together despite the bumps in the road. And sticking together, supporting one another on the red carpet is something this family does best. See a few other times they were a showstopping brood at major events.

