Best New Music This Week: Chlöe, Baby Rose, WILLOW And More

Happy Friday, folks. The weekend is here, and so is the best list of new music that the internet has to offer.

Today, Chlöe Bailey drops a new single and video for the song “Boy Bye.” Ahead of her set at Coachella, Tinashe releases “Nasty,” and PARTYNEXTDOOR builds anticipation for his upcoming P4 album with the song “Lose My Mind.” Amidst a bunch of controversy, Future and Metro Boomin unveil their second collaborative effort, WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU.

WILLOW, Larry June, Tink, and Andra Day, among others, all have new music out this week, serving as the perfect playlist for the beautiful days ahead. Take a look at the full roundup of this week’s releases below.

Chlöe – “Boy Bye” Chlöe has released a new single, “Boy Bye,” along with a desert-set music video for the track directed by C&P. Watch the visual HERE.

WILLOW – “b i g f e e l i n g s” Willow returns with her latest single, “Big Feelings,” from the musician’s upcoming studio album Empathogen. Stream the song HERE.

Future & Metro Boomin – ‘We Still Don’t Trust You’ Future and Metro Boomin drop their highly-anticipated second collaborative album, WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU. It features The Weeknd, J. Cole, and more. Stream it HERE.

Yung Miami ft. Skilla Baby – “CFWM” Yung Miami continues her string of songs with an all-new single titled “CFWM” featuring Detroit’s own Skilla Baby. Listen to the track HERE.

Anycia – “BAD WEATHER” Anycia continues her strong momentum, with the release of another new single titled “Bad Weather.” Check it out HERE.

Dram – ‘Dram&B’ Virginia-based R&B artist DRAM has released his latest album, DRAM&B. Listen to the 10-track album HERE.

Chris Brown – ‘11:11 (Deluxe)’ Chris Brown is back with his 11:11 (Deluxe) album, five months after releasing the original version. The project includes 13 new tracks, with features from Bryson Tiller, Mario, Lil Wayne and more. Check it out HERE.

Baby Rose & BADBADNOTGOOD – ‘Slow Burn’ EP Baby Rose links up with BADBADNOTGOOD for a new EP titled Slow Burn. Stream the project HERE.

Tinashe – “Nasty” Earlier this week, Tinashe announced Quantum Baby, the second installment of her BB/Ang3l series. Today, she shared “Nasty,” her new single. Watch the video HERE.

Andra Day – “Chasing” The award-winning entertainer releases the track “Chasing” today. Stream the song HERE.

Tink – “Charged Up” Ahead of the release of Winter’s Diary 5, the multi-talented Tink drops “Charged Up.” Check it out HERE.

Larry June – “Imported Couches” California rapper Larry June takes luxury rap to a new level on new single titled “Imported Couches.” Check it out HERE.

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Building upon the success of his features from Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, Shaboozey drops a fresh track, “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” Listen to it HERE.