Best New Music This Week: Chlöe, Baby Rose, WILLOW And More

Today’s list also includes the deluxe version of ‘11:11,’ and Tink’s “Charged Up.”
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. The weekend is here, and so is the best list of new music that the internet has to offer.

Today, Chlöe Bailey drops a new single and video for the song “Boy Bye.” Ahead of her set at Coachella, Tinashe releases “Nasty,” and PARTYNEXTDOOR builds anticipation for his upcoming P4 album with the song “Lose My Mind.” Amidst a bunch of controversy, Future and Metro Boomin unveil their second collaborative effort, WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU.

WILLOW, Larry June, Tink, and Andra Day, among others, all have new music out this week, serving as the perfect playlist for the beautiful days ahead. Take a look at the full roundup of this week’s releases below.

