Lagos, Nigeria’s energy is relentless year-round, but it’s during the holiday season that the city truly comes alive in a way that’s difficult to explain. Streets pulse with music, laughter, and a packed calendar of events, creating an electric atmosphere that draws both locals and visitors into one joyous and chaotic rhythm. For many visitors including myself, Lagos isn’t just a place, it’s an experience. The city’s fast-paced energy is mirrored by its refined luxury market, where shopping isn’t viewed much as a task, but yet another momentous occasion to indulge in, enjoy, and be merry.

In recent years, as demand for high-end fashion has surged, luxury shopping in Lagos has transformed. While Nigerians, IJB’s (a term for natives returning home), and visitors from around the globe, have long sourced international brands from abroad, today, the city boasts an increasing number of curated spaces designed for both the local and visiting fashion connoisseurs. Lagos is now home to concept stores where the best of international and local fashion meets Nigeria’s rapidly evolving demand for innovation, distinction, and style. In hopes of taking a deeper look at the world of leading luxury destinations in Nigeria’s biggest city, I had LaLa’s Boutique Hotel in Victoria Island as my base, and set out to discover more about the premium shopping experiences in Lagos and all that they have to offer.

The Polo Avenue

Upon arriving at the Polo Avenue flagship store in Victoria Island, you’re met by a gateman who takes you around the corner of the ornate boutique to the entrance. Ascending up the marble staircase, you enter the main hallway, where an impressive Polo Avenue sign illuminates the hallway. These details are accompanied by awe-inspiring African art and sculptures marked with bold colors and intricate designs. The heritage and prestige associated with the boutique continue to unveil itself the further you walk into the space. Being a multi-brand luxury retailer for over 40 international brands, it was only fitting a wall of Bottega Veneta, Gucci, and Valentno’s most recent selection of handbags in an array of different hues greets every customer as the walk into the store; a backdrop to the vast assortment of ready-to-wear, leather goods, accessories, and fragrances sold throughout the store.

As the gold standard of luxury shopping in Nigeria, Anu Scott, the digital marketing director highlights that attracting the country’s elite clientele means that they must prioritize discretion. “Local and international celebrities, socialites, and C-suite top executives, they all shop here.” Scott on Polo Avenue’s place in the luxury sector of Nigeria: “There is no step higher than Polo.”

“People always ask for the new season. So we are always making sure to get the latest pieces in store,” he adds. Scott also notes that the prevailing trend will often be the styles gaining popularity globally. Beyond the globally recognized names, Alexander McQueen and Off-White, their inventory includes local brands such as Banke Kuku and Torlowei. They make sure to have a keen awareness of the niche trends in their market, such as their clientele’s love of the Paris-based brand Casablanca or their deep appreciation for the prestige and craftsmanship of Montblanc.

Their long-held relationships with a number of brands enable them to not only give their customers access to the latest collections but also offer them exclusive moments like “The Beaming Star,” Anna Karin Karlsson’s eyewear collaboration, designed specifically for their beloved Nigerian consumer. This seasoned approach gives Polo Avenue shoppers an experience that’s as much about luxury as it is about having access to what’s next. With over 11 stores across Nigeria, Polo Avenue’s flagship at Polo Towers in Victoria Island remains one of the city’s most beloved luxury shopping destinations.

Polo Towers, 166 Ozumba Mbadiwe Ave, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria

Alára

Nestled along a part residential/part commercial street, just beyond a chic black monochrome gate, Alára is one of the most distinctively curated luxury shopping in Lagos, designed by revered Ghanaian architect David Adjaye. The store’s exterior is punctuated with vibrant red concrete in different shapes and patterns. As you walk into the store, you’re greeted by a vibrant arrangement of apparel, accessories, jewelry, and homewares. As the store opens up, the high ceilings and suspended platforms invite you to travel through the space and uncover the store’s selection of internationally recognized brands like Christian Louboutin, Jacquemus, and Molly Goddard, alongside celebrated African and Caribbean designers such as Theophilio, Kenneth Ize, and Botter Paris.

As you find your way around, you’re mesmerized by the myriad of different shapes, silhouettes, and dyeing techniques seen throughout the store. The space was full of many warm climate-friendly pieces such as mini skirts and mini dresses for women and tropical-themed polos and shorts for men. You soon gather that every piece displayed is purposeful, not just in its aesthetic, but in its connection to the broader narrative of Black creativity. First, Alára will impress you with the thoughtfully chosen pieces and undeniable craftsmanship of the designers and artisans you see, but the longer you’re there the more you process the revolutionary storytelling taking place, in Africa for Africa.

Reni’s attention to detail in not only what brands she celebrates in the space, but in the way that she educates the consumer has given context to how to value and approach African luxury. Being able to simultaneously indulge in brands such as Simone Rocha and Thebe Magugu, shop Black-owned beauty brands like Topicals and R&R Skincare, and read up on literature from Africa in Fashion by Ken Nimo to How to Build a Fashion Icon by Law Roach, gives you a sense of the special shopping experience to be had at Alára.

12a Akin Olugbade St, Victoria Island, Lagos 106104, Lagos, Nigeria

The Regalio

The Regalio is the newest luxury shopping destination in Lagos, it opened over a year ago. Located on the second floor of the Ile Oja shopping mall, as you walk through the doors, you’re greeted by a warm, soft-lit, elevated interior. The beige lime-wash satin finished walls pair seamlessly with the carefully edited apparel, handbags, and shoes, infusing life and color into the space. Folakemi Olaosebikan, the founder, explains: “The Regalio [comes] from the word regal. I wanted something that would easily plug into the world of luxury.” The space feels fresh, bright, and fun, without sacrificing an ounce of nobility.

As you look around the store you’ll notice brands like Area, 16 Arlington, Pucci, Marni, Paco Rabanne, and Rene Caovilla just to name a few. Folakemi hand-picks her pieces from around the world, making sure to select pieces for her clientele that pair effortlessly with one another. With Folakemi’s background in personal shopping and styling, the store is designed to cater specifically to women who crave on-trend luxury fashion and accessories. “What I had in mind when I opened this space was I wanted girlies to come in here and buy something [to] go out [at] night,” Folakemi shares.

The open floor concept allows you to spot pieces around the store with ease. You can picture your full look from head to toe. Think a sequin mini dress from Retrofete, bright-colored sandals from Jimmy Choo, a Cult Gaia statement clutch, and a pair of Celine shades to top it off.

Her strong network, built over the years has brought in an impressive clientele—from fashion industry insiders to the socialites of Lagos’ nightlife. An exciting moment for Folakemi was when one of her favorite fashion girls, Toke Makinwa, reached out to buy pieces from the store. The excitement and validation that came with this moment reinforced Folakemi’s belief that she was on the right path. “When your target audience is exactly who you’re getting [to shop with you] it’s really exciting.”

With plans to introduce more wholesale relationships with brands she loves as she continues to grow The Regalio is a must-visit destination for fashion lovers looking to get dressed for their next night out.

Store 14, Ileoja Mall, Sanusi Fafunwa St, Victoria Island, Lagos 106104, Lagos, Nigeria

RJ4

RJ4 nicknamed the “Harrods of Lagos” brings a unique blend of luxury fashion and lifestyle. Before entering the store you’ll notice the outside of the building takes the shape of a lipstick tube, a nod to the brand’s focus not just on luxury fashion, but on beauty as well. Inside the space is divided into two sections: the bottom floor is dedicated to makeup, skincare, and fragrances, while the top floor is dedicated to men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, and accessories.

RJ4 carries a well-balanced collection of both local and international brands. The womenswear area has a notable and impressive selection of both more traditional and contemporary kaftans and bubu’s. Lagos-based brand Lanre da Silva and Abuja-based Amina The Brand are among some of the vibrantly colored and uniquely crafted pieces throughout the store. The international brands are placed expertly with the accessories, bags, and footwear, including brands like Fendi, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, and even more contemporary labels such as The Attico and Amina Muaddi. RJ4 also offers strong men’s offerings, including breathable tanks and short-sleeve shirts perfect for Nigeria’s warm climate, along with an assortment of denim from brands Balenciaga, Bianca Saunders, and belts and shoes from brands like Thom Browne.

On the ground floor lies all the store’s beauty offerings, the space feels spacious and inviting and you’ll find displays erected across the floor highlighting different skincare, fragrances, and makeup. I spotted cult favorite brands such as Dermologica, Paula’s Choice, Juvia’s Place, and Bond No. 9. In 2023, they introduced both a Medspa and a salon offering manicures, pedicures, nail extensions, hair steaming, hair washing, braiding, wig installs, and styling.

RJ4’s CEO Mrs. Uche Rita Ukpaka and Managing Director Mr. Ignatius Ukpaka, whose love for travel has greatly influenced the store’s creation, have truly brought their vision to life. They’ve gone beyond the status quo for luxury shopping, and become a destination for those seeking an elevated shopping experience, where fashion, beauty, and lifestyle come together.

64 Adeola Odeku St, Eti-Osa, Lagos 106104, Lagos, Nigeria