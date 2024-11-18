Edvin Thompson’s Theophilio On Bringing His SS25 Designs To LAFW

Getty Images

On the top floor of the W Hotel just doors away from the outdoor rooftop, the evening began like a mixy club scene. Theophilio brought a diverse crowd of fashion enthusiasts together, converting the venue into an electric skyline party before the show commenced. The room, surrounded by ceiling-to-floor windows and overlooking Hollywood was lit only by neon green lights as guests partied to dancehall. Theophilio immersed fans in the aura of “Shaunie 2.0” which was previously shown at New York Fashion Week. The line invoked feelings of freedom, youth, joy, and nostalgia.

As the show began, bright white lights illuminated the runway which snaked around the dancefloor, positioning eager guests along either side of the models’ path. Existing supporters of the brand including Zerina Akers, Sir John, Brandon Blackwood, and Amira Vainqueur made their way to the nightclub turned runway show to witness the Los Angeles Fashion Week presentation while mingling with the sea of people.

Edvin Thompson, the founder and designer behind Theophilio, says the experience of presenting “Shaunie 2.0” in Los Angeles felt like stepping into a time machine. He recalls being “his most curious self” as a child and reaching back into that space during his creative process. As adult life has a way of forcing us to abandon our more expansive imaginations for practical realities, Thompson set out to return to his youthful self through this latest collection.

“When I was in Jamaica as a kid, I thought the world was so big. So then I thought, ‘How can I put my heritage and celebrate people around me on a grander stage?’” He set the stage well, as the liveliness, loud cheers, and overall giddiness exuded by the audience reciprocated that budding and celebratory energy that the collection exuded.

If he had to choose a piece to drive home this nostalgia-inducing experience, he would select the tag graffiti print items, as they prompted him to reminisce about an art class in his early days in New York. He also spoke about the alluring nature of the sequined or silk garments which feel authentic to his story and personality.

Texture has become integral to telling the Theophilio story. From silk chiffon and sequins to velvet and leathery materials, the Spring/Summer 2025 line consists of a wealth of options that aim to transport consumers to a more confident and playful place. As models wove their way down the runway, observers applauded their favorite pieces such as the striking menswear briefs, leopard print dresses, feathered headpieces, and graffiti mini dresses.

“[Texture] takes you somewhere, like a time warp,” Thompson tells ESSENCE. “I consider Theophilio to be somewhat of a destination brand as well. I think with the space we live in currently in the world, we want to escape.” He also says that we all want to feel good about ourselves even despite the challenges that come up–looking and feeling good as you face those challenges and celebrating pivotal moments are all important to the designer. “I’m happy to be the anchor in that way,” he adds.

Thompson believed this message would resonate deeply with his Los Angeles audience and wants to utilize the platform of LAFW to connect with and build a genuine community here.

Speaking of the growing community that exists on the West Coast, he points to how the entertainment industry has been a key piece of support for his brand, and how LAFW is a great opportunity to tap into this support via brand awareness. He highlights the work of the N4XT Experiences team, who helms LAFW, and all they do to afford designers the opportunity to expand their presence in new industries.

While many outsiders have much to say about the state of fashion in LA, he looks at it as an opportunity to contribute to and help shape it. “If you’re saying LA is this or that, what are you offering besides an opinion? Why not give to it in a cool, experiential, and inspiring way?” He makes a case for Hollywood, its heightened visibility, and how that platform can make way for new growth and creativity.

His approach to creativity and exploration has proven to be fruitful–he’s had quite the year since the last time he showed at LAFW, in the fall of 2023. Between a successful eyewear partnership with Warby Parker and getting the opportunity to create custom pieces for musical icons such as Stevie Wonder, Thompson is inspired to keep growing his brand and connecting authentically with others.

“I remain in a place of gratitude. I’m still in awe of [the ability to] create these stories, forge very organic relationships, and champion my heritage,” he reflects.