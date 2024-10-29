Law Roach On The Capsule Collection He Designed With Pepsi Inspired By The ‘70s

Pepsi/Noah Fecks

Law Roach is everywhere right now. And for good reason, the multi-hyphenate has entered an era where he’s shining brightly. His latest feat? A collaborative capsule with Pepsi that is currently available for pre-order online as of today. When the celebrity stylist and image architect is tasked with describing how he feels about being a part of the Pepsi lineage he shares he’s always had a connection with the brand. “I remember the excitement of seeing the outfits of the Pepsi delivery drivers and the joy of watching those commercials with my grandfather,” he shared in an email. These are all the reasons that the new collaboration comes naturally to Law.

“I’m thrilled to kick off this new wave with the brand, especially with this collection that is designed to celebrate individuality and capture the essence of a new Pepsi generation,” he adds. Let’s not forget stars who once co-signed Pepsi including the legends Michael Jackson and Beyoncé—now Law proudly joins that number.

The capsule highlights a fusion of the brand’s classic appeal and Roach’s avant-garde style which is also a nod to 1970s roller skate culture. Designs include sleek bomber jackets, a denim jumpsuit, track pants, cropped tees, statement shorts, and crew-tall socks. Monochromatic hats round out the collection.

On the inspiration behind the latest collection, Law shared it is wholly inspired by Pepsi’s Wild Cherry flavor. “We took that sweet, juicy flavor and brought it to life with bold colors and edgy pieces that fit any style,” he said.

Law also shared that right now is the perfect moment for him to fully immerse himself in all of his creative outlets. This points to how this line embodies his ongoing expansive era. He shared that when collaborating with Pepsi on this fashion collection he wanted to craft pieces that celebrate the past and also resonate with the present. So basically he’s urging Gen Z to tap in with his latest endeavor.

“The Pepsi brand has been a cultural trendsetter for over 125 years, and design has always been an essential element of that journey,” said Jenny Danzi, Head of Pepsi Marketing. “Between the delicious, bold flavor and eye-popping design of our Pepsi Wild Cherry and PepsiZero SugarWild Cherry, it’s no surprise it’s one of our most craved colas.”

The Pepsi X Law Roach collection is available for pre-sale starting today on PepsibyLawRoach.com, with items ranging from $19-$199. Sizes span from XS-2XL and will ship in early 2025. Take a look at the pieces from the capsule below.

