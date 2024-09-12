RAISEfashion Kicked Off NYFW Spotlighting 23 BIPOC Designers

BFA

Since its founding in 2020, after George Floyd’s passing, RAISEfashion has been committed to spotlighting and elevating BIPOC and marginalized designers. Days before the official kick-off of New York Fashion Week the entity took over a five-story townhouse in Manhattan to celebrate innovators and creatives.

Aisling Camps, Chiana Johnson (Photo Credit: BFA)

Additionally, their gathering set out to provide an engaging experience for retailers, brands, and media professionals by organically facilitating relationships between RAISEfashion’s cohort of designers and the event’s attendees.

Felita Harris (Photo Credit: BFA)

“Today was a testament to the power of partnership and collaboration, not only with corporations but also with the community, with designers, with volunteers and advisors,” Felita Harris, Executive Director of RAISEfashion, told ESSENCE. “I’m so full of gratitude that we were able to represent BIPOC designers in a way that respects their creativity and just offer such a luxurious environment and bring in retailers and press and influencers and show them the respect that they deserve.”

RAISEfashion is a non-profit committed to providing pro bono services, granting resources, and providing access to a strong network for BIPOC-owned brands. Harris and her team carefully evaluate each designer’s unique needs, developing tailored strategies to ensure they are treated equitably and advocated for.

Maya McHenry, Raise Board Member (Photo Credit: BFA)

The day kicked off with a panel discussion with Business of Fashion and RAISEfashion board members on the power of partnerships, which set the tone for the rest of the day. Throughout the day, the RAISE team introduced buyers, executives, media, and fashion insiders to emerging talents poised to shape the industry’s future. At the same time, key stylists June Ambrose and Mecca James-Williams visited to explore new options for their clients.

“Felita has helped me get into new stores, get bigger orders, and better terms on those orders,” Charles Harbison, one of this year’s cohort members, shared with Essence. “Then, in turn, my sell-through has been better. The reorders have been better. And it takes, like, a real kind of like industry Mama Bear, to come in and say, you need to pay attention to these plans, and here’s why. And item for item, dress for dress, they are just as good as or better.”

TyAnn Amos, June Ambrose, Carey Krug, Janae Harmon, Alanta Stone, Felita Harris (Photo Credit: BFA)

This year’s cohort of designers includes Aisling Camps, Fe Noel, Charles Harbison, Tolu Coker, K.NGSLEY, Advsry, Anima Iris, Almasika, Nalebe, Cise, Danzy, Tejahn Burnett, Vontelle, Nalebe, Larallan, Lobb, Torlowei, Gwen Beloti, Kendall Miles, Bobby Joseph, tara Matthews, Nomads and Volume 28 by Abercrombie.