Why Lagos Fashion Week Is Here To Stay

Getty Images

In Lagos, clothing isn’t just worn, it’s lived, breathed, and celebrated with an infectious energy that could rival any global fashion capital. As the October sun sets over the bustling metropolis, Lagos Fashion Week emerges as more than just a showcase of African creativity; it’s become a magnetic force drawing fashion enthusiasts from every corner of the globe. Founded in 2011 by visionary Omoyemi Akerele, this prestigious event has evolved into a phenomenon where the vibrancy of the Nigerian spirit meets world-class innovation.

During my recent conversations at New York Fashion Week, I witnessed an unprecedented surge of interest in Lagos Fashion Week from international guests and creatives. This season, LFW welcomed renowned creators including Tamu McPherson, who joined over 12,000 visitors eager to immerse themselves in the electric atmosphere that only Lagos can provide. Here, in Africa’s most populous city, more than 60 designers came together to create something extraordinary, a space where traditional craftsmanship meets contemporary vision, where buyers and creators don’t just observe African fashion; they also get a chance to experience it.

Designs by Bubu Ogisi at Iamisigo brand during Lagos Fashion Week in Lagos on October 27, 2024. (Photo by Olympia De Maismont/AFP)

Lagos Fashion Week goes beyond the traditional runway format. Through initiatives like Fashion Focus Africa, it has become an incubator for the next generation of fashion talent on the continent while offering funding, knowledge, and market opportunities. The Fashion Business Series brings industry leaders from Nigeria and across Africa together to shape the future of fashion.

What strikes me most is how this week celebrates fashion on the continent through self-expression. Imad Eduso’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection “Laba Laba: Flames of Growth” sends butterflies dancing through vibrant silhouettes, speaking to transformation and renewal. Emmy Kasbit marks a milestone decade with “Recollection.” She brilliantly reimagines their signature Akwete motif into a modern story of community and consciousness. These aren’t just collections–they’re stories in fabric and thread, creating a tapestry that resonates far beyond Nigeria’s borders. This isn’t just a fashion week; it’s a movement, a statement, and most importantly, a homecoming for anyone who’s ever felt the pull of African creativity.

Nigerian creative director Bubu Ogisi ahead of private fashion show to launch the SS25 collection of Iamisigo brand during Lagos Fashion Week in Lagos on October 27, 2024. (Photo by Olympia De Maismont/AFP)

This season’s prestigious partnerships show just how far Lagos Fashion Week has come. During an intimate breakfast at the Capital Club, Laurent Vinay of Bicester Collection and global fashion ambassador Tamu McPherson shared an exciting vision for Nigerian fashion in the global luxury market. With Bicester Collection’s upcoming New York location set to stock Nigerian designers, African fashion is claiming its rightful place in the global luxury market.

“Throughout my visit to Lagos, I’ve been consistently inspired by the pieces I’ve seen people wearing,” McPherson shared with me, her eyes lighting up as she discussed her dual role as both observer and enthusiastic consumer. “This isn’t just about witnessing fashion—it’s about participating in a movement.” This sentiment speaks to a larger shift: African designers and their works are no longer just observed from afar but their actively being embraced by global fashion enthusiasts.

A model wearing a creation by Nigerian designer Kilentar walks the runway during Lagos Fashion Week in Lagos on October 26, 2024. (Photo by Olympia De Maismont/AFP)

The Lagos State Tourism Arts and Culture’s support shows the government recognizes fashion as a crucial cultural export. Together with Prosper Africa’s “Bridging Markets” initiative, they’re creating new pathways for African designers in America’s market. During one of the week’s highlight panels, Rizka Rivianti, women’s ready-to-wear buyer at Moda Operandi, shared how luxury platforms are embracing African design. Through Moda Operandi’s trunk shows featuring Lagos Fashion Week designers, these collections now have a direct line to global closets.

With support from the government, luxury retailers, and e-commerce platforms, Lagos Fashion Week has become more than just a showcase. It’s now a vital bridge between Nigerian creativity and global commerce, all while staying true to the cultural stories that make these designs unique.

From the front row, I watched a new narrative unfold—one Instagram Story, one TikTok clip, one Reel at a time. As a creator immersed in this vibrant scene, I’ve shared the masterful tailoring of Emmy Kasbit, the innovative designs of MOT The Label, the creative brilliance of Rendoll, the artistic vision of Fruche, and the bold statements of Ladymaker with my global audience. Each post helps bridge Nigerian fashion with fashion lovers worldwide.

The front row this season told its own story. Nigerian fashion voices like Nicole Chikwe and Eki Ogunbor, who helped shape the country’s fashion scene, shared space with international creators like Tenicka Boyd. Lady Nneka Michel brought her unique perspective from Germany back home, while Seattle native Frilancy Hoyle and New York-based Chinyere Adogu added their voices to the conversation. Together, they showed how this endeavor executed by Omoyemi Akerele brings different worlds together through style.

The presence of international creators marks just the beginning. While Fashion Month in New York, London, Paris, and Milan have their allure, Lagos offers something different. It presents a chance to connect through clothing that speaks to cultural heritage while pushing creative boundaries. We see this impact through influencers like Achieng Agutu, who brings Imad Eduso’s designs to her audience which sits at 840,000 on Instagram alone, showing how creator authenticity and Nigerian fashion naturally align.

Models wearing creations by Nigerian designer Orire walk the runway during Lagos Fashion Week in Lagos on October 26, 2024. (Photo by Olympia De Maismount/AFP)

As Barkue Tubman-Zawolo, Chief Community Officer at Essence Ventures, powerfully noted, “We’re a community, and I think that’s what we get to do for our audience is sort of take them on a path that I think could be special.” This community-driven approach to fashion storytelling sets Lagos Fashion Week apart. It’s not just about the clothes—it’s about creating narratives that resonate with the diaspora while showcasing Nigerian creativity.

The future I envision sees Lagos Fashion Week standing alongside its Western counterparts, but with a crucial difference: here, creators don’t just document fashion—they join a cultural conversation that spans continents. As more voices from the global diaspora join in, they help write Nigerian fashion’s next chapter in the global narrative.

As another season closes, Lagos Fashion Week proves it’s more than a collection showcase—it’s a blueprint for fashion’s inclusive future. The support from the Bicester Collection and Moda Operandi, combined with creator-driven storytelling and Nigerian design innovation, has created something unprecedented: a fashion week that serves as both a cultural touchstone and a commercial catalyst.

This season shows Lagos Fashion Week isn’t just keeping pace—it’s helping set the agenda. From Emmy Kasbit’s masterful decade retrospective to Imad Eduso’s butterfly-inspired revolution, these collections blend heritage with innovation, and tradition with progress. The presence of international creators and industry leaders confirms: Lagos isn’t just participating in the global fashion conversation, it’s leading it.

Looking ahead, Lagos Fashion Week shows what’s possible when fashion breaks traditional boundaries. It’s where commerce meets culture, digital meets traditional, and Nigerian creativity claims its global stage. For the diaspora and fashion enthusiasts worldwide, this isn’t just about watching from afar, it’s about joining a movement that’s making fashion weeks more inclusive, connected, and meaningful. In Lagos, the future of fashion isn’t just being shown, it’s being shaped, one story, one collection, one connection at a time.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​