Ask A Stylist: How To Wear All-White

Getty Images

A monochromatic outfit done well is always a moment and the color white, as stark and crisp as it can be, is a fashion moment waiting to happen. Think about those celebrity all-white events such as the one Rick Rubin throws every summer featuring layered looks, dresses with accompanying accessories, and matching sets. These looks have stayed with us and made us think about our own all-white events to attend this summer.

We’ve reached out to two women with a strong tenure in the fashion industry, content creator Carolyn Gray and stylist Becky Akinyode for their tips on how to style an all-white outfit. They touch on the elements of texture in an outfit to not fall flat just because of color, how they would construct a look for both casual and formal occasions.

Keep scrolling to learn more about how to style an all-white outfit.

Add Texture

To ensure your outfit doesn’t read bland from just being one color, Gray recommends mixing textures. Since the weather is still quite warm she’s supporting sheer fabrics like gauzy cottons and tulle. As the months cool down, she recommends her tried and true look: “My go-to white combo for summer is a fitted white t-shirt with a cream textured maxi skirt and bold white leather flatform sandals. In the winter, I love a cozy cream and brown knitted turtleneck paired with distressed ivory jeans and tan suede boots,” said Gray.

Akinyode tends to wear white dresses with an interesting collar or embellishments. Often these dresses are made of fabrics like layered tulle. She’ll mix different colors with cream, beige, or sand. “Mixing these colors can prevent the total look from being bland,” Akinyode explained. “Showing a little or a lot of skin also helps keep a white look from being basic. Negative space can go a long way when you’re wearing something with a monochromatic look,” she added.

Juxtapose Pieces

Akinyode tends to lean toward wearing an all-white dress with shoes that are opposite aesthetics to the dress. If the gown is more on the fancy side, she’ll pair sneakers, a thigh-high boot, Margiela Tabis, or a chunky shoe in general. “If I’m wearing all-white to an event I’ll wear a more dressy shoe like loafers or Tabis, but nothing too feminine, I don’t want to look like a bride,” Akinyode explained. Wearing an all-white look to Akinyode is automatically chic. Be mindful of the shoes you choose as wearing white shoes with a white outfit can make or break a look. Her suggestions prior, whether you’re wearing a dress or a full suit in white should apply.

Channel Rihanna

Rihanna is at the top of the list in regard to how to execute an all-white look perfectly. Becky says even her Met Gala look honoring Karl Lagerfeld was lovely. She’s been seen in a white Mowalola leather motorcycle jacket layered over a white miniskirt and a pair of thigh-high white boots. The pop of red in the jacket did the trick. While also pregnant, her cropped long-sleeve top paired with her leg slit long skirt with lace detailing, and strappy white sandals stood out as well. She even added texture when wearing an all-leather white outfit of a jacket and skirt with a crocodile white clutch, and pointed-toe white pumps.