Try These Office-Ready Outfits This Summer

Getty Images

Dressing for the office while in the middle of the summer can be daunting with the many layers of business casual. However, we’ve had some ideas in our minds circulate on how we’ll be approaching getting dressed for work in this heat wave. The uniform of suits or skirt sets are getting a revamp with lighter layers. The officecore aesthetic must have a revamp to fit the current climate.

We’re thinking linen sets, oversized, breathable silhouettes and so on. This season is all about staying dry, cool, and comfortable and we’re doing that all in style. There’s no need to head to the office feeling uncomfortable in the heat, which is why these outfits are your best option to try for the warm weather ahead.

Keep scrolling to learn more about what we’re wearing to the office this summer.

Trouser Shorts

A pair of trouser shorts are on the rise and we understand why: you don’t have to compromise style or your professionalism, especially in an office that has a relaxed dress code. We suggest styling your shorts with a white T-shirt and a light blazer layered over it for a dressier look. Pair your favorite heels with it and add a pair of gold statement earrings. You can also wear sneakers in place of the heels and a simple blouse paired with your work bag to keep your look casual.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Oversized White Button-Downs

An oversized white button-down is the ultimate summer essential. It’s a year-round essential, but this summer you can layer it over a tank top in the office with a pair of trouser shorts or lightweight trousers. Or to keep it casual, throw on a pair of loose jeans with an open-toe wedge heel, this is an easy outfit that’ll combat the heat. For a more laid-back office, you could even style your button-down off the shoulder to add dimension to your outfit and dress it up ever so slightly.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Kitten Heels

A kitten heel at the office is not only friendly on your feet, it’s useful in the hot weather. It’s also a great day-to-night transitional piece if you’re unable to change right before an event after work. It adds an element of feeling put together. You could add your kitten heels to a simple look of lightweight loose jeans and a T-shirt for a casual look and add a blazer when you’re inside the office. If your office has a strict dress code, add heels to a lightweight skirt set. A few accessories like stacked rings and dainty necklaces will complete your look seamlessly.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Vests

Vests have come back with even more fervor than before as the business casual piece has become an almost ubiquitous styling piece. You can style it with a matching pair of pants plus open-toe heels and a few dainty necklaces. Add a pair of hoops or dangling earrings and a few rings on each hand to add some glamour to your look. Want to appear a bit more casual? We suggest trying a pair of jeans or trouser shorts that match to avoid getting too hot throughout the day.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Linen Sets

A linen set won’t steer you in the wrong direction amid heat waves and sky-high temperatures. Opt for a printed short-sleeve set with the buttons fastened alongside a pointed-toe shoe and a few layered necklaces. Add your go-to structured work bag or a large slouchy leather bag that can hold your laptop. To elevate this outfit be sure to wear a pair of hoop earrings or a statement earring and a few bangles on your wrists since your sleeves are short. You could also trade your heels for sneakers if your office allows a more casual dress code.