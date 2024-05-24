5 Street Style Trends We’re Opting For This Summer

Getty Images

Summer is finally here after months of dreary April showers, hot days, and cold nights. The confusion of what to wear due to the ever-changing weather has officially faded into a confident stride of tank tops and shorts for a full day of activities. Trends this year have been cycling in and out faster and faster, and we’re all for testing out what works for your wardrobe.

Getting dressed is a sacred act, part of your daily routine of preparing for the day. Adding in new articles of clothing at the whim of every trend isn’t always necessary but, if you want to see how pieces might work for your wardrobe long-term, then we’ve got a few for you to try out and tips on how to style them. From an elevated cutout top to a longline suit short, we’ve got a few intriguing trends to look out for this summer.

When shopping around for trends like these, reflect on whether or not they fit your current personal style, or if you’re trying to completely change your style, try to mood board the looks that stick with you the most.

Keep scrolling to check out the street style trends we’re trying out this summer.

Cutout Tops

While an itty bitty top was already on our list to purchase this summer for the shenanigans to ensue, a cutout top is an elegant equivalent. Lean into a baby tee or tank top with a rounded cutout on the side. Or a tank top with a star cutout like this one from ABL Studio. A detailed cutout brings an interesting element to your look, rather than your top being just another basic. Try styling as you would any tank or baby tee with a pair of trousers, jorts, or loose jeans. To dress it up add a light jean jacket or blazer, or wear your cutout top with a denim skirt or under a vest if the cutout is on the chest.

Thong Sandals

Thong sandals have been around forever but a pair that are elevated with a kitten heel adds a bit more femininity to any outfit. Even with a pair of plain straight-leg jeans, a thong sandal changes the whole energy of your outfit from casual to dressy. Try this with a summer flowy dress, long or short, with a light sweater tied around the shoulders and a baseball cap. Or you can try the trend with a linen matching set in a bold hue or print.

Studded Accessories

From bags to belts to shoes, studs are back. Remember when shorts were being adorned in them? Don’t worry, that’s not happening, yet. We’re talking about a sleek departure from that trend. Think bags with studs along the strap or a pair of flats embellished with silver studs like this pair from Tory Burch. I bought a pair last year on sale! Add any of these to a basic look and it’ll take it to a dressier level. I’ve worn my flats with jorts and a T-shirt with a blazer for work events. If you want to ease into the trend, try a studded black belt with a pair of black pants or a black skirt and a ribbed tank top.

Chunky Sneakers

Chunky sneakers are back, Lewis Hamilton’s unreleased Dior sneakers are proof. Trainers have long been worn with suits and dresses but, to up the ante chunky sneakers add edginess to your looks. The 2010s definitely had its fair share of the trend but, this time try wearing them in chic ways with a suit set and blazer or with a linen set in a similar shade as your sneakers. You can go the full street style route and wear them with cargo pants or a cargo skirt and a graphic T-shirt with a fitted cap.

Longline Suit Shorts

While jorts were the “it” item of the summer last year, longline suit shorts are in the running for that spot this year. The silhouette is an exact shape of jorts, except in linen, light wool, or cotton. The elevated fabric dresses up your look all while keeping your comfort in the heat intact. If you weren’t a fan of jorts, maybe this is your segue into a longline short silhouette. This pair from the Frankie Shop is a high-quality option to purchase. Try the trend with a baby tee and textured loafers or a fashion sneaker. Or you can complete the suit with a matching blazer. For those extremely hot days, wear a pair with a tank top, and a breezy white button-down and a leather woven bag to add a model off-duty energy to your outfit.