5 Editor-Approved Spring Trends You Can Copy Right Now

Getty Images

We’re so close to putting away those wool coats since spring is swiftly approaching. This upcoming season means shedding heavy layers in favor of light ones, creative styling, and of course, staying cool and comfortable. The springtime is perfect for experimenting with new spring trends for the season like the ones we have listed below. We’re here to prepare you for the warmer days ahead, in style.

The Spring/Summer 2024 runways have shown us exactly what to look out for when shopping. Think Burberry fringe, hues of sky blue from Fendi and Di Petsa’s presentations, and sheer skirts from shows like 16 Arlington. Rosettes are sticking around, manifesting in clothing pieces as well as accessories like choker necklaces seen on the Blumarine runway. The color burgundy is making headway as seen on Sergio Hudson’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway, and even during New York Fashion Week’s street style for the Fall/Winter 2024 season.

Take a closer look at these trends and how you can style them, below.

Fringe

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: A model walks the runway at the Burberry show during London Fashion Week September 2023 at on September 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images)

Fringe texture just adds a bit of fun to any look, and the Spring/Summer 2024 runways showed us that even minimal looks it works. Burberry had a full fringe dress hit the runway in bright pink while the Jil Sander runway took a simpler route by keeping the fringe minimal on a dress by featuring it at the drop waist detail. If you want to style the trend casually try a simple skirt with a fringe hemline or a Western-style jacket with fringe at the back. The latter will be perfect for the next Beyoncé tour.

Blue Hues

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 20: A model walks the runway at the Fendi fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 20, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro D’Aprano/Getty Images)

The color blue is taking over subtly but will soon be everywhere this spring. We’ve seen sky blue and baby blue hues on satin dresses on the Fendi runway and also on a Di Pesta printed dress. We spotted two trends in one on the Bottega Veneta runway, a strapless fringe blue dress that touched the floor as the model walked. Styling this trend through accessories like bags, shoes, and even jewelry with blue gems would be an easy-to-copy alternative if you’re not one to wear lots of colors.

Sheer Skirts

Model on the runway at the 16Arlington Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show on September 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)

We’ve been seeing “officecore” change course with sheer skirts which is just in time for the warm weather. Styling the trend like on the runways with a blazer top and a long sweater or shirt is the best option. Spring/Summer 2024 runways like 16Arlington and Carolina Herrara play into the “officecore” aesthetic masterfully. Or you can take cues from Miu Miu while styling your pieces by wearing a cropped blazer if you’re feeling comfortable and kitten heels on an especially warm day. The sheer skirt trend also works well with the panties as pants trend that somehow survived through the cold season.

Rosettes

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Blumarine fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 21, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Mantovani/Getty Images)

We’re excited to see rosettes sticking around for spring, these floral-inspired appliques bring a playful element to any look. Whether it’s an adornment on a dress, top, or blazer, a rosette is a fun addition to any outfit. In their Spring/Summer 2024 collections, Blumarine and Willy Chavaria added this detail with their own aesthetics. Blumarine fit into a more simple Y2K style while Willy Chavaria went a dramatic almost Avant-garde route. Add a choker to a simple look or try tops with a rosette detail for additional texture.

Burgundy

NEW YORK, USA – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway during the Sergio Hudson Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2023 in NY. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

This hue is having a moment this spring–it previously was on multiple runways which included Sergio Hudson, Tom Ford, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, and more. The deep shade of red is usually reserved for the fall so seeing it for spring is refreshing. Try styling this through textures like leather or light knits. Burgundy works for a monochromatic look if you’re unafraid to wear color. It also is ideal if you’re open to styling it via accessories like clutches, handbags, or even sunglasses.