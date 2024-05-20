The Street Style-Approved Accessories I’m Wearing This Summer

Getty Images

One piece of advice we’ll always give is to add an accessory to any outfit you create. An accessory whether it be jewelry, a hat, a pair of sunglasses or otherwise, will bring an element of elevation to your look. Adding jewelry that accentuates the shapes and colors of an outfit can make it seem like you tried harder than you did, creating an effortless aspect of getting dressed.

We’re always on the lookout for what to add to our wardrobe to keep our looks, no matter how simple, fresh, and exciting regardless of how many times we wear a certain piece. Other go-to accessories like bags can make or break a look depending on the aesthetics that you’re going for. Even a phone case can add sophistication to a look because it is always in the details. Whether you’re a maximalist or minimalist, we’re here with the street style approved accessories to add into your wardrobe or utilize more if you haven’t already.

We have the scoop on what accessories to add into your wardrobe and how to style them in ways that add a chic element to your look. Keep scrolling to learn more about the street style-approved accessories I’ll be wearing all summer and throughout the year.

Statement Jewelry

An elevated charm necklace is a must for a street style look. If you want to go with beads, lean into those with head-turning elements. From gold necklaces with small gold charms to beaded necklaces with pearl accents, necklaces with added details equate to a more defined outfit. Other statement jewelry like textured earrings or stacks of different types of rings also keeps things interesting. You can even style a beaded pearl necklace like this one from Only Made with a ribbed tank top, textured pleated pants, and loafers for an elegant casual look. Alternatively, dress it up with a bubble hem dress for even more dimension. Stack your rings and add a textured earring like these abstract earrings from Archive020 for more experimental additions.

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 05: Fashion Week Guest seen wearing a grey long Chanel dress, black boots, black Chanel leather handbag, silver necklace chains and silver earrings outside Chanel show, during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Baguette Bag

A shoulder baguette bag will never do you wrong whether you’re heading out to brunch with the girls or going out on a dinner date. In my opinion, it adds a simple and sensual element to an outfit. A baguette bag can come in a plethora of colors from black, brown, red, or tan. Pick up whichever color makes you feel the most confident. They also can be made with longer straps like this one from Zara. Wear it with a simple baby tee and jeans on a relaxed day or with a full oversized light suit for an event. If you want to add some other dimension throw on the bag with a blazer and tank top layered over a sheer skirt for a model-off-duty look. It’s a mature yet playful look with a bag that is versatile.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 18: Fashion Week Guest is seen wearing a animal printed puffer jacket, Fendi brown baguette bag, animal printed shirt and pants during the Amiri Menswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Aviator Sunglasses

Sunglasses are forever going to be a must-have accessory. Right now, aviator frames are in but they are also quite timeless. From wired frames to black or tortoise shells with yellow, blue, or black tints,we recommend a pair like these from Free People. You can style them with any look to elevate your ensemble. For example, a simple jeans and graphic T-shirt look is ideal for when it’s warm. Whereas a blazer and jeans look is also acceptable no matter the weather. Aviators also work with a flowy skirt and a baby tee. In the cooler months, paired this eyewear selection with a bomber jacket over trousers–perhaps a long fur coat could opt for your outerwear, regardless these are stylish looks once all the elements come together. An aviator frame no matter what colorway tends to bring a certain cool-girl energy to any outfit.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: A guest is seen wearing a faux fur coat and aviator sunglasses outside the Aknvas show during NYFW F/W 2024 on February 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Fashionable Phone Cases

You might not have thought to have fashionable phone cases to add into the accessories section. But, they are such a fun component worth adding to an outfit. From silly prints or chic textures, a phone case is a stellar interchangeable accessory because you can always make it feel like a new piece. If you’re more of a minimalist opt for something eye-catching like this silver textured phone case from Amazon. If you’re a maximalist with no certain aesthetic you stick to opt for a handcrafted case like this upcycled one from Etsy.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 10: Greivy seen wearing Draper James dark blue pleated denim / jeans short dress, matching Draper James dark blue denim / jeans jacket, German Kabirski gold / diamond rings, Longchamp blue leather shoulder bag, Bandolier silver metallic phone case, on December 10, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Hats And Scarves

Adding a baseball cap or a scarf to an outfit can sometimes be the missing piece to a look. Right now, it’s trending to wear a scarf underneath a cap which is something we’ve seen street style mavens like influencer Kia Marie do plenty of times. You can try that type of styling or wear them as separate pieces. For the scarf, you could wear it as a top in a bandeau or tube top style or as a hair accessory tied behind your head, around a ponytail, or as a babushka, tied under the chin. For the cap, wear it with a suit or even a dress to juxtapose your look, or casually with jeans, a T-shirt, or a button-down.