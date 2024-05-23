Lewis Hamilton Turns Heads In Custom Dior At The Monaco Grand Prix

Getty Images

Today at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco, racer Lewis Hamilton arrived in a dapper yet relaxed outfit. His affinity for fashion is well known amongst his peers and onlookers as he shows up to these racing events looking like a walking campaign. In the city of Monte Carlo, it makes sense why Hamilton would dress as such.

Hamilton’s balance between bold and laid back is what sets his looks apart from his contemporaries as his Grand Prix looks are always gaining buzz. This look brought on the blues but in the best way possible with a baby blue lightweight billowing knit top and linen flowing pants paired with a vibrant blue chunky sneaker. The race car driver’s open long-sleeve top and sneakers are custom and unreleased Dior pieces that he wore with an air of confidence.

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO – MAY 23: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes walks in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 23, 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The reason why this look is head-turning is because Hamilton is playing with feminine and masculine silhouettes. For instance, the way his top has a plunging neckline revealing his tattooed chest all while the top is already sheer. Paired with a pair of classic structured pants with a prominent pleat, he and his stylist Eric J. Mcneal know how to juxtapose garments and cuts correctly.

Hamilton’s unreleased chunky royal blue Dior sneakers added a pop of color without taking away from the details of his custom top. To add even more to his outfit, he also wore a chain link silver necklace. His white sunglasses added a cool element to this ensemble.

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO – MAY 23: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes walks in the paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 23, 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)

Many of his past outfits put him on our best dressed men of 2023 list, and honestly, this look is now etched in our minds. It’s no surprise the internet is always set ablaze when his photos come out and we’re always enticed to see what’s next.