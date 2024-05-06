In Case You Missed It: Anok Yai In Christian Dior, Lewis Hamilton Wears Marc Jacobs, And More

Getty Images

This weekend in fashion included a few moving moments worth your attention. First up over the weekend, Lewis Hamilton wore custom Marc Jacobs to F1 Grand Prix of Miami. Next, supermodel Anok Yai attended the The King’s Trust 2024 Global Gala in a sparkling Christian Dior gown. Fellow supermodel Paloma Elsesser wore an off-the-shoulder gown designed by A.F. Vandervorst. Meanwhile, menswear designer Bianca Saunders has announced her first footwear collection to be released in June.

Next, British streetwear brand Corteiz has released its latest collection filled with graphic T-shirts, button-downs, and jackets fitting for the transitional weather. Additionally, Denim Tears founder and designer Tremaine Emory has collaborated with Cactus Plant Flea Market for an exhibition entitled “Just Junk.” Lastly, New Balance has unveiled a new sneaker silhouette that we’re sure will be one of the shoes of the summer.

Keep scrolling to learn more about these fashion moments from over the weekend below.

Lewis Hamilton Wears Marc Jacobs

Ahead of the momentous race at F1 Grand Prix of Miami Lewis Hamilton wore a custom Marc Jacobs set. The two-piece set consisted of a black long-sleeved jacket and matching pants emblazoned with silver mirrored circles throughout styled by Eric Mcneal. A white tank was worn beneath and he also donned a beaded necklace in addition to a pair of military-inspired boots.

Song Haiyuan/MB Media/Getty Images

Anok Yai Wears Christian Dior

At the King’s Trust 2024 Global Gala, supermodel Anok Yai stunned in a sparkling dress with a sweetheart neckline styled by Daniel Gaines. The details on this archival Christian Dior gown were impeccable from the layered fringe in a scalloped pattern to the slight cowl neck fit with the straps sitting off her shoulders. If Yai is attending the Met Gala tonight, then this look is just a taste of what is to come. Gaines kept her accessories to a minimum, adding a pair of dangling diamond earrings by Mindi Mond New York. To complete her look, Yai also wore a pair of strappy black heels.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Paloma Elsesser Wears A.F.Vandervorst

Supermodel Paloma Elsesser also attended the King’s Trust 2024 Global Gala wearing a white off-the-shoulder gown by A.F.Vandevorst. The eye print detail on the dress in addition to the visible seams made it a stand-out look at the special event. Her stylist Aly Cooper added an exquisite diamond necklace. On her hands she wore a few diamond rings while on one ear she wore a diamond cuff. Her shoes for the evening peeked through with silver detailing at the soles.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

British menswear designer Bianca Saunders is venturing into new territory with her eponymous brand’s first-ever footwear collection. The six shoe capsule was created with the Portuguese Association of Footwear and Leather Goods. This collection coincides with the designer’s upcoming Spring/Summer 2025 runway show taking place on June 19. On her Instagram, she gave a brief teaser of what to expect in regard to the footwear capsule with short views of the production process and one silhouette shown of a leather black boot laces all the way to the top.

Stay tuned for the Spring/Summer 2025 runway show to see the full footwear collection on June 19.

Corteiz Releases Latest Capsule Collection

The British streetwear brand Corteiz’s latest collection has arrived. It’s filled with exciting pieces with graphics like a city backdrop and a man holding a bulldog on a leash on a windbreaker jacket. Other pieces have the brand’s signature logo splayed at the chest on knit sweaters with stripes, denim with sky prints, and leather bomber jackets with the Corteiz logo on the side. Black and grey zip-up hoodies, yellow soccer jerseys, and padded slide-on shoes are also included in the collection.

Shop the latest Corteiz drop on crtz.xyz.

Tremaine Emory And Cactus Plant Flea Market Reveal Exhibition

Denim Tears designer Tremaine Emory embarked on a short exhibition that lasted from May 3 to May 5 entitled “Just Junk” in New York City at Bodega 254. This exhibition was in partnership with Cactus Plant Flea Market and it featured an assortment of pieces that were called a “thoughtful pile of junk” by Emory.Objects including small clay figures and graphic T-shirts were teased on the Cactus Plant Flea Market Instagram and each piece was available for purchase.

New Balance Unveils A Trendy New Silhouette

The sneaker brand New Balance’s latest shoe silhouette is a fresh take on a sneaker. The “WRPD Runner” comes in an array of colorways with a more rounded shape at the sole and throughout the shoe’s design. Even the classic “N” placement looks different with a thicker font sitting inside of a round pocket. The latest color titled “Licorice” comes in a pink and beige colorway without a gaudy appearance. Quite the opposite, the new silhouette is made to mix maximalist and minimalistic elements seamlessly.

Shop the New Balance “WRPD Runner” on newbalance.com priced at $150.