Anok Yai Was Sheer Perfection At Mugler’s Alien Hypersence Launch Party

Anok Yai has been seen on countless runways, editorials, and campaigns. She’s reached supermodel status alongside other notable names like the legendary Naomi Campbell. Recently, Yai was selected as the face of the new Mugler Alien Hypersence fragrance.

In celebration of this new feat, the fashion house threw a launch party and dinner with Yai wearing a head-to-toe Mugler look. The velvet dress in a rich shade of maroon had plenty of details to increase its head-turning effect like a cut out at the stomach and a leg slit. At the sweetheart neckline, two pieces of fabric hang gracefully at her sides while the back of the dress featured an asymmetrical hemline that mimicked the pieces at the front. To accessorize she wore a red pendant silver and diamond necklace, also designed by Mugler, and a pair of red velvet heels, and a diamond anklet to complete her look.

At the event located at The Atrium in New York City, guests in attendance of the launch party included actress Laverne Cox, influencer Simi Muhumuza, model Aaron Rose Philip, actress Carlacia Grant, actress and content creator Eva Gutowski, celebrity hair artist Jawara Wauchope, and model and content creator Parker Kit Hill.

The campaign for the fragrance features Yai dressed in sensual leather Mugler pieces with cutouts, purple hair, and purple eyes as if she’s an alien from another high fashion planet. The party embraced that same sensual energy, keeping the campaign’s themes going with purple Mugler decor which matched the fragrance’s essence. Yai and her guests took over the New York night with elegance and fierce style.