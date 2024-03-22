Anok Yai Wants You To Embrace Your Sensual Side With Mugler's Alien Hypersense Fragrance

Instagram / @anokyai

Supermodel Anok Yai has a captivating presence that will turn heads when she enters a room. Her glowing chocolate skin, well-manicured nails, and stylish hair are sure to have you taking notes. It makes sense why she’s the muse in campaigns for Acne Studios and Louis Vuitton in addition to being the love interest in Travis Scott and Lil Yachty music videos. As for the latest thing that makes her stand out? The intoxicating fragrance she wears. Specifically, as a Mugler brand ambassador, it’s only natural she’s rocking their latest eau de parfum, Alien Hypersense.

“I love the crazy ideas that they bring to the table,” Yai tells ESSENCE ahead of the fragrance’s launch dinner last night. “Whenever we have anything to do with each other, it always comes from a place of love and creativity. It truly is a family.”

For Yai, Alien Hypersense brings out her sensual side; making it perfect to wear at night, thanks to sultry hints of jasmine, green mandarin, and pear accord. It might seem surprising, but she also sprays the fragrance on her bed, hotel sheets, airplane seats, and everywhere in between. Scent keeps her grounded, especially when she is traveling. “Smelling something familiar allows me to know where I am by the scent,” she explains.

Aside from fragrance making her feel confident, Yai’s self-care go-tos include eyelash curlers, sunscreen, and microcurrent facials. She’s also a gym girlie. “I go to the gym every day,” she says. “That’s where I take out all my frustrations and anger.”

Along with serving fierce looks in this incredible partnership, she also shares her biggest confidence lesson. “The way that you look is a manifestation of how you feel. Beauty is not something that you put on yourself,” Yai says. “It’s something that’s inside of you and once you find it, no one can take it away.”