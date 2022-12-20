Bombshell Batch: Our Favorite Anok Yai Hairstyles This Year

If you were on Twitter in 2017, you remember the viral photo of a breathtaking girl at Howard University’s homecoming week. After the photo garnered over 20K hits on social media, Anok Yai was approached by modeling agencies like IMG Models and Next Model Management, whom she ultimately signed, and her career took off. The now supermodel has achieved significant success in the modeling industry, from being the second Black model following Naomi Campbell to open a Prada show and closing Theophilo to being on the cover of Vogue editions; in Japan, Germany, The Netherlands, and the US.

With this new era of Yai, we’re seeing a dark side to the model as she enters her fifth year in the industry. In 2022, she’s been flaunting various hairstyles, from a medium choppy bob, voluminous 70s curls, and her natural mini fro. She also sported the trendy bang ( sidenote bangs are coming back), a blue-ish black pixie, and Bantu knots at a Marc Jacobs show in June.

Regarding beauty, the supermodel opted for her signature soft glam makeup, with glossy brown lips and shimmery shadows. Still, on a special occasion, we saw a colorful liner like the teal wing she flaunted in July.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Anok Yai attends the Off-White Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

With so many campaigns, runway shows, fashion weeks, and Instagram posts, we can’t wait to see what Yai does next and the flawless beauty beats to go with it. In celebration of her 25th birthday, scroll ahead to see Anok’s best beauty moments in 2022.