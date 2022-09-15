Theophilio Brought Carnival To NYFW

As one of the designers to show on the last day of fashion week, Theophlio truly went out with a bang. It’s only been designer Edvin Thompson’s second runway show, but it was met with immense anticipation to top last year. The brand acts as a loveletter to Thompson’s home country of Jamaica with sartorial representation of the island at every turn. Buttons on the suits included etchings of famous Jamaicans on them, the usual rasta colors flowed effortlessly throughout, and the usual mesh moments were there too, a nod to dancehall culture.

One of Thompson’s greatest design skills is the ability to present clothes that are so rooted in resort, but have a universality to be worn when and however you feel.“Looking at the late ’90s and early 2000s, Tom Ford really inspired me,” Thompson told Vogue runway. “His clothing was just so comfortable, and I think sexy is comfortable and I really wanted to champion that nostalgia in this collection.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: A model walks the runway at the Theophilio fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

From suiting to party dress, staples, and logo tops, the collection was a testament to what a fully realized collection can be. Models Precious Lee and Adut Akech lent their talents to the Theophilio runway this year, as well as Bigoa, who sported the towering, crimson carnival headpiece.

See excerpts of the collection ahead.