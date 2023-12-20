Aaron Rose Philip And Collina Strada Team Up For A Special Exhibition At The Met

Getty Images

Aaron Rose Philip, a sought-after disabled model is the muse of Collina Strada’s founder and designer Hillary Taymour. She has been on the Collina Strada runway each season and that brand has an affinity for a diverse casting from different sizes, races, and ages. The duo was tapped by the Met Costume Institute’s Fall 2023 exhibition titled “Women Dressing Women” to create a mannequin in Aaron’s likeness and a custom Collina Strada look by Taymour. The exhibition is the first of its kind as it features the work of over 70 womenswear designers solely dedicating the show to the work of women, ranging from looks that come from 1910 to the present day.

Taymour and Philip worked with Mellisa Huber, the museum curator and Joyce Fung, the museum’s installation manager to create this inclusive high fashion collaboration. The wheelchair that is a part of their disrupting display was provided by Quantum Rehab. This is an exciting and historic moment. Philip’s influence as one of the top disabled models is clear with her inclusion in this exhibition. It also sheds light on the fact that this doesn’t happen often.

“Honestly, it’s been my pleasure seeing all of this pan out. When the idea was presented, I couldn’t believe it. I used to go to the Met Costume Institute as a child and see these mannequins,” Philip shared with Interview. “So to think for even one second that I would ever be a part of it blew my mind. I didn’t know how y’all was going to go about it, and then to see the process and how you managed to include disability access in the conversation was really inspiring,” she added.

The Met’s exhibition highlighting solely women in fashion is refreshing to see. So many female designers have brought their artistic perspectives to the industry throughout history. The newly launched exhibition includes the works of designers like couturier Ann Lowe, Anifa Mvemba of Hanifa, Simone Rocha, Elsa Schiaparelli, and more.

The “Women Dressing Women “exhibition at The Met Costume Institute is on view until May 3, 2024 at The Met Fifth Avenue, Galleries 980-981 on 1000 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028.