Corteiz

Corteiz, a U.K.-based fashion brand has recently released its latest masterpiece: the Carni Jersey. This top was made in honor of Notting Hill’s Carnival and its lively traditions.

The color scheme of the trending piece is also a nod to Jamaica’s national team kits and the Caribbean nation’s flag which are both comprised of the colors yellow, green, and black. The brand’s logo motifs are splayed throughout the chest and shoulder of the jersey top too. The patterned jersey also features a solid green number 18 on the chest, matching the top’s green details on the sleeves and neckline. Corteiz’s “rulestheworld” slogan is placed in green right across from their logo.

This jersey is fitting for the Carnival celebration in Notting Hill. The Jamaican inspiration, casual, classic streetwear fit makes for the perfect piece to wear to celebrations like Carnival and Brooklyn’s West Indian Day Parade (if it arrives in time). Whether you end up picking this up or not, this top is a fashion grail in our opinion. Jerseys are rising in trend thanks to the FIFA Women’s World Cup and soccercore but this one isn’t just about being trendy, it’s about culture.

The campaign for Corteiz’s new football jersey top is filled with models from different generations. Each person in the campaign styles the jersey top differently showing us that this top is truly for everyone.



The new Corteiz Carni football jersey is available to purchase crtz.xyz and the brand is offering worldwide shipping. It retails for $130.