Dior Will Show Its Pre-Fall 2024 Collection At The Brooklyn Museum In April

Dior is looking to leave a mark on New York. The luxury French brand will reportedly host its next Pre-Fall presentation at the Brooklyn Museum. The decision to present in one of New York’s beloved museums is to pay homage to the “unwavering ties forged between Dior and the United States from the very beginning of the house,” said a company representative. The show is slated for April 15.

“Celebrating the passion [Dior’s] designer-founder always had for this fascinating American metropolis, this mesmerizing show will be staged in the heart of Brooklyn Museum, reaffirming the symbolic, powerful alliance that unites Dior with this iconic institution,” said an LVMH representative.

The Pre-Fall collection will be designed by the artistic director of women’s haute couture, ready-to-wear, and accessories, Maria Grazia Chiuri. The show is also set to include 100 looks, similar to the brand’s last Pre-Fall show in India presented at the Gateway of India last March. That show reminisced on Chirui’s affinity for India through motifs, colors, sequins, and mirror work. This new collection will be reflective of Dior’s connections with Paris and New York as fashion capitals.

L’Officiel reports the upcoming looks will consist of fabrics like tweed, crushed velvet, and crepe. A representative from Dior said the collection represents “a conversation about freedom that gives shape and substance to whatever each woman chooses to be” and “a conversation about freedom that gives shape and substance to whatever each woman chooses to be.”

Chiuri also reportedly drew inspiration for the Pre-Fall 2024 collection from a longtime friend of Christian Dior, actress Marlene Dietrich. Her eclectic and boyish style will be intertwined in the collection’s pieces like ‘40s style designs of crepe dresses, structured coats, Dietch-style suits, and vintage-inspired silhouettes.