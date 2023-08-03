IDK and Dior Reveal First Look At Exclusive Collection

Dior

Rising D.C.-bred artist IDK introduces himself to the lauded global fashion industry with the announcement of a new collection with Dior.

The exclusive collaboration, spearheaded by Dior men’s artistic director Kim Jones and IDK, will outfit uniforms for 25 students from diverse backgrounds who will attend a 10-day music business seminar at Harvard University. The seminar titled “No Label Academy” taking place from August 19 to August 27 was created with the support of The Northwest Labs at Harvard University.

Throughout the design process, IDK shares that Kim Jones and the Dior team have been communicating for roughly seven months; they began discussions in January. “It was surreal because you don’t often see things like this. Especially in the world of fashion,” IDK tells ESSENCE.com. He notes that he also visited the Dior atelier in Paris several times to speak with Jones about artistic direction and sizing.

“The purpose of this project is not only to support No Label Academy students with uniform/casual wear but also to show that underrepresented communities belong at Harvard and other Ivy League schools. This will bring us one step closer to breaking the barriers that people of color face when considering an Ivy League education,” IDK says.

The pieces the students will wear are luxe uniforms featuring the symbolic colors associated with Harvard University: burgundy, navy blue, and cream. Pulling from Dior’s House codes paired with IDK’s creativity, the collaboration is made up of a preppy sweatshirt, a T-shirt – both made from Sea Island cotton and a pair of chino pants. The pieces are emblazoned with a logo patch. Rounding out the range are two separate pairs of Dior Explorer moccasins. One pair features the “CD Diamond,” and the other includes “Dior Oblique” graphics.

“Oftentimes I just used things that we all loved as a canvas for the things that we all need, and for this conversation, we all wanted to let people know that we belong in spaces that we may not always see ourselves [in],” IDK adds. On what he admires most about the collection: “The chicness. Their ability to make something clean and simple but still also be a statement at the same time.”

“I’m very happy to create those uniforms for the No Label Academy students and proud to work with IDK on this project,” said Kim Jones.