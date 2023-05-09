Brands Perfect For Your Summer 2023 Wardrobe

GETTY IMAGES

Summer is almost here, which means a new season, vacations and a new wardrobe. While warmer temperatures call for light fabrics and minimal clothing, we’d argue that your wardrobe shouldn’t have to suffer because of that. If anything, it’s time for a revamp of the summer pieces from last year. This year should be about standing out, bold and vibrant colors (if that’s your thing), and overall comfort. That’s why we came up with a few brands that you should keep on your radar next time you’re on the lookout to add to your summer wardrobe.

With summer coming in hot, heavy, and fast, it’s only a matter of time before all the plans in the group chat are coming to reality. You’ll want to be prepared with unique pieces that will make you feel like the main character in your own story. Rewrite summer this year with these brands in mind and maybe even in your closet.

Article continues after video.

Take a look below at the brands we recommend you look out for this summer.

Ahluwalia

The British brand is really making a name for itself. Originally only offering menswear, Ahluwalia has since opted into including womenswear as well. Inspired by the designer’s cultural background, the vibrant colors and unique shapes are what make everything add to cart worthy for the summer.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmoIS5qtlZs/

Fe Noel

Fe Noel is unstoppable. The designer recently dropped a collection with Target that is available now for the summer. The travel and culture-inspired brand really makes you want to book a trip. The Target collection that she dropped is full of long-lasting pieces and will be a great addition to your summer wardrobe.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrDJ2QbO31D/

Wray NYC

This brand is quite inclusive in sizing, ranging from XXS to 6XL. Founded in 2015, the brand just opened its first brick-and-mortar store in New York City last year. Wray NYC has amazing matching sets that you can mix and match and vibrant pieces for every occasion.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Crws_cKtYv1/

Staud

Mini dresses and mini bags? Yes, please. We love the brand’s vibrant pieces for the summer and its unique takes on basic pieces. It’s full of great textures, perfect proportions, and summery colors.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpkpqParvm3/

Cult Gaia

Founded in 2012 has made a name for itself with unique accessories and clothing that was made to perfection for vacations. There was a knit dress dyed by stylist and costume designer Shiona Turini solely for an episode of Insecure we can never get it out of our minds. This entire brand is a summer wardrobe if you want it to be.