Unconventional Summer Wedding Dresses For Cool Girls

Hanifa

During one’s wedding season, one of the most important decisions that a bride will make is which gown or look she’ll wear for arguably the most memorable day she’ll spend decades reminiscing about. And with brides of all backgrounds and taste levels, many designers are broadening their imaginations to accommodate the aesthetics of even the most unconventional bride.

The bridal revolution is here and the girls are rewriting the rules to redefine what elegance means to them on their most special day. Gone are the days of cookie-cutter gowns with predictable lace trim and mermaid silhouettes. Instead, we’re stepping into a world where distinctive wedding gowns reign supreme. Think high-low hems, all sheer everything, or bejeweled cropped separates. After all, summertime might call for venturing into new territory if you’re a bride willing to take risks. If you’ve chosen this season to get married we’ve got you covered.

Imagine gowns in vibrant hues, avant-garde silhouettes, and daring details that defy tradition and embrace the extraordinary. So, whether you’re dreaming of a dress that screams sophistication with a twist or one that is demure but edgy, get ready to be inspired.

Below we’re sharing gowns and outfit ideas for the fearless and the unapologetically unique bride courtesy of brands we have on our dream wedding Pinterest boards: Hanifa, Christopher John Rogers, and more.

Layered Separates

Separates aren’t just for everyday life, they’re also for wedding days. Many brides are opting for separates that allow them the freedom of many looks in one. For example, beaded corsets with tear-away skirts can take your bridal look from the church to the reception hall. Separates give off a true one-of-one feel because of how you can mix and match to get a customized look. By pairing a lace cropped corset with a flowy tulle skirt you piece together an outfit that reflects the sheer creativity of your personality. Designers such as Gyouree Kim and Andrea Iyamah are perfect for finding pieces that work well together as a bridal look.

Andrea Iyamah

Informal Simpicity

More than ever before brides are opting for simplicity in all areas of their bridal journey by forgoing big weddings and having civil ceremonies instead. This shift means gowns are being replaced by suits, simple dresses, or elegant jumpsuits. Simple bridalwear captures an effortlessness that can sometimes get lost in over-the-top glamour. Lean into minimalist dresses, comfortable fabrics, and understated designs that prioritize ease and authenticity which are equally perfect for intimate and relaxed celebrations.

Elegant dresses from brands like Cecilie Bahnsen (one example is below), Tove, or Faith The Brand are ideal for a civil ceremony because they are so easily re-wearable. And who doesn’t love an item they can style in different ways?

Estrop/Getty Images

Old-World Romance

If you’re in your ethereal era and want to look like a fairy on your wedding day then you’ll have to go back in time. This doesn’t mean you have to go to a costume shop to find your dress. For old-world romance, it’s all about whatever makes you feel romantic, it could be the fabric, silhouette, or a certain color. Brands like Hanifa, Wiederhoeft, and Alonuko take romance and whimsy to the next level with their embellishments and voluminous ball gowns. Another choice for something over the top is the excellent designer Christopher John Rogers who makes pieces for style connoisseurs who want to stand out.

Hanifa

Earthy Bohemian

If you imagine your day being draped in sheer and flowing material then you’re probably a bohemian-obsessed bride. While this is far from traditional bridal wear it’s becoming a popular choice. Flowing materials for some women can mean comfort because there is less focus on shape and how close your dress fits to the body. An earthy bride may choose a flowing and delicate gown crafted from lightweight fabrics like chiffon or lace, adorned with delicate floral appliqués or intricate crochet details. Additionally, for a truly grounded look, the earthy boho bride might go barefoot or choose simple, comfortable sandals. We suggest looking into frocks by Rotate (one example below) and GANNI–the pieces by these brands are exquisite, filled with character, and at times a bit eccentric.

Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Lastly, remember when Sex and the City’s titular character Carrie Bradshaw finally married Big and she wore a suit and her “something blue” were her pumps? This is the perfect example of thrifting your wedding look. Whether you go the high-end consignment route or bargain hunting in your favorite thrift store is entirely up to you. Vintage can mean anything, it could be a gown passed down in your family that you have plans of revamping or a dress from the 1980s on the clearance rack that has the potential to be something beautiful.

In a world where individuality reigns supreme, unconventional bridal looks are transforming the very essence of what it means to be a bride. From vibrant hues and oft forgotten designs to layered separates and unexpected fabrics, today’s brides are boldly embracing these styles and making unforgettable statements on their beloved day.