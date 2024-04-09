5 Wedding Guest Dress Styles On Our Radar This Spring

Wedding season is upon us with love blooming this spring. That means it’s time to get some dresses and gowns in line for the upcoming nuptials and intimate ceremonies. Whether you’re someone’s plus one or a friend of the bride’s, we have you covered on what styles you should be wearing to these weddings.
The spring can warrant outdoor or indoor weddings depending on the weather, but we’ve selected our favorite styles that would work for most scenarios. From off-the-shoulder gowns to the drop waist trend we’ve been enjoying recently, these styles are easy to integrate into your usual spring wardrobe. We have been eyeing the styles listed below and want to give our tips on how to style them.
These styles are meant to help you show up as your chicest self to a wedding with full confidence. Keep scrolling to learn more about these wedding guest dresses and how to style them.
Floral Print Dresses
The floral print doesn’t have to give grandma this season. Instead, we’re embracing upgraded florals in flattering silhouettes. Style a floral gown with boots for added juxtaposition or with pointed-toe heels in a complementary color for ultimate vibrance. You could wear a floral dress with short cap sleeves or it could be in a spaghetti strap silhouette with a pair of cowboy boots in honor of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter.
Off-The-Shoulder Gowns
The off-the-shoulder trend isn’t going anywhere. This wedding season a dress like that will evoke sheer elegance. Style it in a lace fabric or perhaps a breathable cotton fabric if the wedding is outside. Add a comfortable pair of strappy sandals and a colorful clutch for all your essentials. You can also wear the style in a shorter silhouette and add a pair of pointed-toe heels to add an element of chicness.
Drop Waist Dresses
A drop waist dress this season is a standout style. The silhouette is similar to a peplum style except its tight at the top and slightly flared below the waist. It can be worn in an array of ways like a loose button-down dress. Or if you want to elevate your look you could pick up an option with a much tighter fit in black or white and pair it with glossy heels. To keep it casual you could add a pair of flats and an easy shoulder bag to accessorize. This style could be added to your wardrobe for other major events, dinners, or gatherings.
Strapless Gowns
Strapless gowns are one of the easiest styles to throw on and not think too much about. You could also add a bolero sleeve if you want more coverage. Alternatively, you can expose your decolletage with an added accessory like a dainty necklace. This option could implement the drop waist trend or it could be worn in a more flowy silhouette. You could try styling a strapless gown with a simple pair of Mary Jane heels or a block-heel sandal for comfort. For a bag to carry, a simple clutch or small minibag would be ideal.
Cowl Neck Satin Dresses
A cowl neck dress is a classic choice for any special event, but especially for weddings. It is a tried and true silhouette that is flattering on many body types including larger busts. The cut of this style fits curves effortlessly and adds an element of effortlessness. You can style this type of dress with a pair of taller heels if the length is past your knees or with a pair of pointed-toe heels. For accessories, keep it simple with a small handbag and minimal jewelry around the neck.