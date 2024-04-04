Bridal Bliss: Inside NFL Star Jonathan Jones And Andressa Barboza's Wedding On A Private Island

Claudia Rios Photography

The beauty of finding the love of your life is the journey to that realization. From the moment you meet, to getting to know each other, and through navigating ups and downs, it is the gradual buildup of connection that makes falling in love so special. That is how professional football player Jonathan Jones, a two-time Super Bowl champion, and his wife, Brazilian beauty Andressa, describe their love story.

It all started in 2021 when Andressa was scrolling through social media and stumbled upon Jonathan’s profile. A Boston gal, she noticed the Georgia native played for the New England Patriots. It only seemed right to hit the follow button.

“She followed me and liked a couple of pictures. I was like, all right, cute,” Jonathan tells ESSENCE. “So, I sent her a little message. I was like, ‘I see I gained a beautiful follower.’ And then we just kind of started talking back and forth from there. I just started the off-season at this point, so I just got back to Georgia. She lived in Boston, and we’re actually neighbors. But at this point, we didn’t know it. So we talked a bit, and I said, ‘Okay, this is getting interesting.’”

Initially, everything was friendly. The two kept in touch and got more acquainted online. But they soon realized they were building a connection. One day, they decided that it was time to turn their online friendship into an IRL situation.

“I thought to myself, I like who she is as a person. So I flew back to Boston. We grabbed dinner, we connected, and just went from there,” he explains.

“My first impression of Jonathan was that, besides his nice smile, I really liked how intelligent he was,” she says. “I was learning things and was like, ‘I really like this.’ That really stood out to me. He was very well-spoken.”

Soon after, Jonathan would unfortunately suffer an injury and had to undergo surgery. Andressa decided to be right by his side as he healed. The two became even closer, and in a moment of adversity, realized they were falling for one another.

“I would say towards the end of the first year that we met, he had shoulder surgery, and we spent a lot of time together. So I really, really got to know him on that level,” she says. “I was taking care of him, and I was like, ‘Hey, I love taking care of you. Like I’m here for you.’ I was his nurse.”

Jonathan adds, “That was like when we got in one of our first arguments. I was having surgery, and I called myself, like, ‘I’m gonna show her I don’t need her.’ I’m trying to cook in the kitchen with one arm, and it wasn’t going too well, and that made me know I do need her.”

Two years later, in 2023, Jonathan decided to take things to the next level and pop the question. Andressa was celebrating her 29th birthday, and he wanted to make an engagement ring one of her gifts.

“I got her family and my family, and I flew them all down to Florida to Clearwater. It was like a little beach that we went to before. She enjoyed it and loved how it was peaceful being there,” Jonathan says. “I knew I wanted to make it special. She was surprised.”

“I was more emotional,” she adds. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, is this really happening?’ I obviously cried. He was like, ‘If you hadn’t cried, I would have had to turn around and redo the whole thing again [laughs].’ But it was tears of joy, happiness, good moments, and good feelings.”

On March 16, 2024, Jonathan and Andressa made it official, tying the knot at Tea Table Key, a private island estate just off the coast of Florida. The big day was filled with family and friends as they said “I do” on the beach, guests enjoying the couple’s special moment with their toes in the sand.

Check out the amazing photos from Mr. and Mrs. Jones’ luxurious and exclusive wedding in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 A Little Commotion for the Dress Andressa shows off her gorgeous gown designed by Enzoani. “I chose this dress because I thought it would go well with our beach wedding theme,” she says. Claudia Rios Photography

02 02 The Dapper Groom Jonathan strikes a pose as he preps for the big day. Claudia Rios Photography

03 03 (Bonus) Mother and Daughter Andressa and stepdaughter Skylar, 8, share a special moment in front of the camera before the ceremony. Claudia Rios Photography

04 04 Views Before the guests arrived, photographer Claudia Rios captured the spot where Jonathan and Andressa would exchange vows during a peaceful moment. Claudia Rios Photography

05 05 Here Comes the Bride Guests stand and look in awe at Andressa as she takes her first steps down the aisle. Claudia Rios Photography

06 06 Walking Into a New Chapter Andressa’s mom escorted her down the aisle to her soon-to-be husband. Claudia Rios Photography

07 07 A Happy Camper Jonathan was all smiles at the altar as he watched his love make her way to him to become husband and wife. Claudia Rios Photography

08 08 Meet Me at the Altar Jonathan and Andressa hold hands and look into each other’s eyes as they recite their wedding vows. Claudia Rios Photography

09 09 You May Kiss the Bride The couple made the moment they shared their first kiss as husband and wife a special one. No simple pecks here! Claudia Rios Photography

10 10 Surrounded by Love The wedding party gather around the new Mr. and Mrs. Jones as they shared another a kiss after the wedding ceremony. Claudia Rios Photography

11 11 Time to Party Family and friends take a seat and prepare for the reception as palm trees, paper lantern chandeliers and the ocean are part of the decor. Claudia Rios Photography

12 12 No Ordinary Love The two cozy up as the sun sets during their post-ceremony portrait session. Claudia Rios Photography

13 13 Time to Celebrate The couple hit the dance floor, sharing their first dance together in front of all their guests as a married pair. Claudia Rios Photography

14 14 Mr. and Mrs. Jones The couple’s smiles were as bright as their wedding sign as festivities went into the night. Claudia Rios Photography