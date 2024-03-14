HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Inside Professional Baseball Player Taylor Hearn's Dallas Wedding To Andrea Hawkins

The baller and his bride, who met after teasing one another online, said "I do" in a celebration filled with personal touches at the gorgeous Thompson Hotel.
Megan Kay Photographer
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

There is power in prayer. Professional baseball player Taylor Hearn can attest to that, because right before he met the woman who would go on to be his wife, Andrea Hawkins, he prayed to God to send him his person.

“I have a very close relationship with God and I had been praying for Him to send someone my way and make it blatant that it was meant to be,” Taylor tells ESSENCE. “He did just that!”

So how did it happen? Why, through social media, of course.

“According to Taylor, he has had his eyes on me since 2013,” says Andrea. “We had seen each other in passing since my cousin also played professional baseball. On Christmas Eve of 2020, Taylor responded to a picture I posted making small talk. I responded but didn’t think much of it at the time.”

She continues, “Fast forward five months later, I was at an Astros game for Mother’s Day with my best friend and we posted a picture. He commented trying to heckle me because Taylor played for the Rangers, the Astros’ friendly rival. The heckling turned to small talk then turned into him asking me to dinner a week later.”

Following their first date, Taylor realized the signs, the blatant ones he’d prayed for, were all there. They shared the same beliefs, similar backgrounds, and had identical goals for the future. He knew she was the one fairly quickly. Andrea quickly realized she’d found her person, too. Her sign came through song.

“The moment that solidified it was while we were having a casual conversation, the question was asked about what was Taylor’s dream first dance song. When he played the song, I burst into tears because it was the exact song I was thinking of,” she says. The song was “Here and Now” by Luther Vandross. That song was the one Andrea’s parents danced to at their own wedding, because the crooner was her late father’s favorite artist.

After finally connecting in 2021, by the fall of 2022, Taylor was ready to take things to the next level. During a trip to a fun escape room, while Andrea’s mom and best friend were in town, he found the perfect way to pop the question.

“We went through the escape room, and we got to the last clue and at this point we were all stumped. The employee came over the speaker and said to open the box to find your last clue and take it over to the table. We did that, and that is when I noticed the message said ‘I can’t wait to spend forever with you, will you marry me?'” she recalls. “I turned around and he was on one knee.”

But the surprises didn’t end there. Certain Andrea would say yes, Taylor had privately put things in place to have a home built for the couple. After proposing, he took her to the home, pretending it belonged to a friend. There, she was surprised by her closest friends and family. “I couldn’t stop crying,” she says. “I could not believe not only did I get engaged that day, but I also walked into my brand new house that we would start our family in.”

A little over a year later, on December 16, 2023, the couple made it official, marrying at the gorgeous Thompson Hotel in Dallas, Texas. The celebration incorporated some of their favorite things, including a love of collecting sneakers through an innovative seating chart, Taylor’s appreciation of daily milkshakes through a ‘shake station in the reception hall, and even a shared love of Texas-based burger chain, Whataburger.

The end result was a day filled with love, joy, fun, and of course, plenty of luxury. See photos from their big day, and learn more about how it came together in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Venue: The Thompson Hotel

Planner/Event Designer: Alice + Apricot

Photographer: Megan Kay Photography

DJ: Dab the DJ

Flowers: Petals Couture

Milk Shake Bar: Tongue & Cheek

Seating Chart: Vim & Venture

Videographer: Austin Chick Collective

Tuxedo: Etiquette Don Apparel

Stylist: Ten Sixteen Style

Hair and Makeup: S Glam Pro

