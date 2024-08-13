Louis Vuitton Reintroduces Millionaires Sunglasses

Louis Vuitton

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the original design, the Louis Vuitton Millionaires Sunglasses are being reintroduced by their originator, the house’s current Men’s Creative Director, Pharrell Williams.

Back in 2004, Williams collaborated with Nigo and Louis Vuitton who was being helmed under the creative direction of Marc Jacobs. What was birthed were the beloved Millionaires, an aviator silhouette embellished with Louis Vuitton signatures.

According to a press release the sunglasses “are reinforced along their straight brow with aged gold metal strips that are stamped in a repeating pattern with the symbols representing the Louis Vuitton Monogram.” These details echo the house’s savoire-faire, and the enameled S’lock hinges add a vintage touch.

The Millionaires were pivotal. They marked the first time Williams designed for Louis Vuitton–they served as an introduction that enmeshed the overlapping worlds of music and fashion, according to the house. Two decades later, Williams is excitedly spearheading men’s ready-to-wear and accessories. And the Millionaires provided a taste of what was on the horizon for the multi-hyphenate.

To mark the full circle moment and the achievement the line has been relaunched and revitalized under Williams’s direction. Currently available in two frame shapes: one closely interprets the original (the 1.0), and a carbon fiber model with sleek silver LV-engraved hinges and damier-patterned metal strips across its topside (the 3.0).

The Louis Vuitton 1.0 Millionaires come in chocolate tortoise with gradient lenses, a turquoise-blue hinge, and gold details or monochromatic black with aged gold details. This design is available in-store and online at us.louisvuitton.com for $890.

The Louis Vuitton 3.0 Millionaires that are made in Italy from highly resistant, flexible and lightweight carbon fiber found in the automotive universe, according to a statement from the brand. They come in black with chromotherapy-inclined orange lenses or monochromatic black. They are currently available in-store and online for $2,100.