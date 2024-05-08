5 Chic Glasses Trends Everyone Will Be Wearing This Summer

Getty Images

Glasses are often an overlooked accessory. As someone who utilizes glasses as a fashion accessory, I can confidently say the right frames can change your entire outfit. We’ve seen the “officecore” or “office siren” trend bring back small rectangular frames that were popular in the early aughts and late ‘90s. Thick ‘80s style frames seem to circulate time and time again, including this year while aviator frames are also rising to the occasion.

The latter is my go-to frame for completing my looks. My Warby Parker frames have become my signature although I had a green circular pair that was in the running for my everyday frame. Those of you who wear glasses daily know what it’s like to have a pair of glasses to go with every look you’re trying to serve. Whether you’re more of a maximalist and lean toward an oversized color frame or you’re into the minimalistic transparent frames that blend into your outfits, I’ve compiled the most popular types of frames to look for this summer.

Obviously, glasses are year-round and I don’t see these pairs going out of style any time soon. What I love about glasses is that it gives you the opportunity to express your personal style in the most minute or grandeur way. These different frames aren’t new to the game but they can introduce a modern way of self-expression for those of you who want to change your look or those of you who are just starting out your glasses journey. Either way, welcome and keep scrolling to learn about these trending glasses for the summer and year-round, below.

Aviator Frames

My favorite out of all these trendy frames is the Aviator frame. Specifically, one made with a silver frame. It sits on many face shapes flatteringly whether your face is round, oval, square, or heart-shaped. Finding the right frame for you is a journey but sites like Warby Parker or Glasses USA will let you virtually try on glasses to ensure you like the way it fits your face. I’ve noticed fashion girls in my sphere have been wearing these popular frames and they each add a naturally put-together, stylish energy to their outfits. Even when the outfits are simply a T-shirt paired with trousers, jeans, or even jorts—the Aviator frame adds a cool girl element that I enjoy witnessing.

Red Frames

For those of you who are comfortable with colorful frames, you might have a red pair you’ve kept put away. Go ahead and reach back for them, because they are back. For the maximalist red frames are merely another frame, but for the minimalist, it’s uncharted territory. Now, as someone who had a green pair, I can’t say that it’s too outlandish but, think about your undertones when picking out a shade of red. Utilize the try-on features on these glasses sites to make sure you love them before purchasing. An outfit that comes to mind immediately that calls for red frames is a black look. It can be whatever you’d like from black jeans and a cropped T-shirt, a black button down and tiered black skirt, or a black drop waist strapless dress. These looks lean more toward minimal with a pop of color. You can go the ultra-colorful route with a maximalist look filled with prints.

Thick Tortoise Shell Frames

A thick tortoise shell frame that fills the space of your whole face tends to be reserved for those who love maximalism. Although, if you’re not one to wear such a frame, a smaller pair won’t hurt. The different warm yellow and brown shades of a tortoiseshell frame can add a fun texture and dimension to a look no matter how basic. Think a black blazer, a graphic T-shirt, a denim skirt, and a huge black scrunchie with a pair of thick tortoise shell frames. That’s a look that can be for any event or occasion and the frames are the cherry on top.

Thin Rectangle Frames

As the different “cores” continue to dictate a new micro trend to try, the “office siren,” thin rectangular frames have been taking it. These are the same frames many of us detested to see in our childhood photos, myself included, yet they are trending and are being styled in an effortlessly cool way. Whether the believers are in a skirt set or in a casual outfit with a light leather jacket these tiny frames are recirculating in a new and improved way. Gone are the days of scoffing at old photos. See if you can find your old pair rather than purchasing a new pair if you’re a sentimental type like me.

Transparent Frames

Last, but certainly not least is the transparent frame. These frames can take on any shape you wish: circular, square, rectangle, whatever you want. I remember in my sophomore year in college around 2018 these frames were everywhere. Admittedly, I thought I was the first to spot the trend, but I was shocked when I saw classmates and girls on Instagram too. Regardless, a transparent frame is the right option for anyone wanting to elevate their look without switching up their entire aesthetic.