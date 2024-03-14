Warby Parker And Theophilio Throw A Fête To Launch Their Latest Collection

Krista Schlueter

Edvin Thompson’s life in Jamaica is the core inspiration for every collection he unveils. His latest eyewear collection with Warby Parker is just another reflection of that notion. The sunglasses comes in four distinct shades that speak to his colorful background which consists of his Jamaican heritage: “Shade,” “Lemon Slice,” and “Sorrel.” The “Soursop” colorway will be exclusively sold through the Black Fashion Fair platform.

In celebration of the collaborative collection, Theophilio and Warby Parker threw a Jamaican-themed fête in the East Village yesterday evening at the Jamaican restaurant Miss Lily’s. The red lighting and ambiance established by DJ MORESOUPPLEASE and the event’s stylish guests created a wanderlust-filled night reminiscent of Kingston, Jamaica. The designer was seen dancing with his fashionable friends with the sunglasses on display at the front of the restaurant. Notable guests of the night included dancer Honey Balenciaga, photographers Quil Lemons and Myles Loftin, New York-based designer Jacques Agobly, and writer Marjon Carlos.

This limited-edition collection is inspired by Thompson’s childhood nickname “Shaunie.” The nostalgic yet futuristic frames are an embodiment of the Theophilio design ethos, calling to memories of home. The Caribbean color scheme of reds, yellows, and black transports Thompson back to Jamaica. “I see my adolescence and my parents in them, but I also see the shape of things still to come. This collaboration is all about where I’m coming from as a designer and where I’m going next,” Thompson said on the Black Fashion Fair site.

The frames are designed as square shapes with rounded corners and thick sides, inspired by Thompson’s father’s pair that he wore on his flight to America from Jamaica. Black Fashion Fair is a long-time collaborator with Theophilo, mostly known for their collaborative BFF T-shirts of custom family portraits printed on bedazzled logo shirts.

Shop the Warby Parker X Theophilio “Shaunie” collection on March 19 at warbyparker.com, the Warby Parker app, and select Warby Parker stores. The “Soursop” frames will be available exclusively on blackfashionfair.org/theophilio.