Photo: AB+DM. Courtesy of Brand

We’re in full swing of celebrating Black History Month, but according to Ye’s recent announcement on Instagram, February has been recently deemed “Black Future Month”. On that note, Antoine Gregory and Black Fashion Fair are ensuring that Black creatives in fashion have a space to preserve our creations and document our global influence with the platform’s new publication, Volume 0: SEEN.

With the support of Warby Parker, Black Fashion Fair created a limited-edition zine made of nearly 200 pages to explore Black representation in fashion and what it truly means to be seen. Through moving editorials, Black Fashion Fair conveys Black style and culture as an act of justice with a goal to reimagine and reconsider the Black fashion image through our own lens – for us, by us.

“These pages are about collaboration and the power of community,” said Gregory, Black Fashion Fair founder, in the press release. “As we continue to create references for the future, Black Fashion Fair becomes our own institution of exhibition, discovery, and research.”

Inside the first issue of SEEN, Black fashion talent gathered behind the scenes and in front of the camera to create the powerful content on each page. Designs from Pyer Moss’s historic Couture 001 collection are featured, along with looks from Edvin Thompson of Theophilio, Sergio Hudson, and House of Aama. Capturing the beautiful images were photographers AB+DM (Ahmad Barber and Donte Maurice), Amber Pinkerton, and Quil Lemons. Other contributors include Brandon Blackwood, Bethann Hardison, Joan Smalls, Grace Wales Bonner, and a plethora of additional distinguished Black fashion talent.

For their partnership with Warby Parker, Black Fashion Fair also lent their editorial eye to the brand’s new Sculpted Series collection to highlight each individual frame with styling by Gregory and photography by AB+DM. Co-founder and Co-CEO of Warby Parker, Neil Blumenthal, expressed in the release, “It’s been an honor to partner with Black Fashion Fair on their first magazine. Every page is an inspiring testament to their commitment to community and creativity, a belief that Warby Parker shares.”

Starting today, Black Fashion Fair’s Volume 0: SEEN is available for purchase on blackfashionfair.org, and during the upcoming New York Fashion Week, the zine will be available for purchase at the Mulberry Iconic Magazine store.

Preview the covers of Volume 0: SEEN and select editorial images ahead.

Loading the player...