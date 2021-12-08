Courtesy of Brand

Although we’ve entered the winter season, there’s never a bad time to be scoping out your next pair of sunglasses. Yes, they are certainly more common in the warmer months of the year, but for us fashion girls, a nice pair of sunnies stay in the rotation as they are the cherry on top of any outfit. Plus, who knows when you’ll be taking off for your next tropical getaway—you can never be too prepared.

We’re here to put you onto the newest and hottest release from Warby Parker, which also happens to be a collaborative design project with actress Rosario Dawson. In addition to Dawson’s ongoing career in film, she is also the co-founder of the fashion brand Studio 189, a fashion brand that produces in Africa and creates African-inspired clothing. Since launching the brand in 2013, Studio 189 has been recognized with awards and honors from the CFDA, and continues to produce beautiful designs, so when it comes to great style, it’s safe to say Dawson will lead us in the right direction.

Warby Parker’s latest release is actually a limited edition relaunch from their last collaboration with Dawson that sold out instantly, but this time around Studio 189 was looped in the mix and together, they introduced two new colors. And apparently, the new styles made their debut at Studio 189’s last fashion show during NYFW.

The ‘Essex’ sunglasses are designed with rounded frames and slightly tinted lenses. The limited edition release features a mauve colored frame designed with purple gradient lenses and a forest green colored frame with rose gradient lenses. Yet, one of the best parts is Studio 189 adding its cultural touch by designing a reversible lens cloth produced in Ghana using a traditional dyeing technique called hand batik. The back side features a mesmerizing repetition of green triangles that nod to the patterned freedom blankets of the Underground Railroad, and the front is a parade of pinks and purples, inspired by the celebration of Ghanaian masquerades.

Rosario Dawson x Warby Parker is available now in select Warby Parker stores and on warbyparker.com.