Getty Images

Sergio Hudson channeled his love for Rock & Roll during his FW21 runway show. World-famous percussionist, Sheila E, opened the show performing her record “The Glamorous Life” followed by a phenomenal drum solo. The energetic performance was the perfect segway into the vibrant runway for Sergio’s latest collection, ‘Return To Glamour’.

The first looks consisted of Sergio’s signature monochrome in a hue of blood red – appearing vibrant, yet subtle. Iterations of the infamous Michelle Obama ensemble walked down the runway in hues of yellow, blu and purple. In the midst of what was expected from Sergio, there were four looks printed with an abstract black and white graphic, which transitioned back into a more muted take on monochrome – an angel white followed by a sleek black.

Aside from being able to envision the first lady and business women around the world in Hudson’s power suits, he also delivered hints of glamour and subtleties of sexy with peeks of skin and deep off-the-shoulder moments. As much as we love the boardroom-ready Sergio, it was apparent that an evolved version was having its moment. Hudson translated his love for luxury into mega-sparkle gowns, dresses with high slits, and fur to throw over the shoulder — pure glamour.

Hudson’s party looks also felt nostalgic, which was refreshing as the bulk of NYFW collections used modern references. His glamour gowns could easily get past the door of the late Studio 54. Hudson has established a design perspective that is distinct and recognizable without a question. However, his ‘Return To Glamour’ foreshadows an evolution and a timely response to the past year of being stuck inside wearing sweatpants. Nonetheless, the collection was a job well done, and as Hudson took his final walk at the NYFW showcase, he was handed his flowers by fashion legend and activist Bethann Hardison.