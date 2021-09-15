Courtesy of Brand

At the beginning of NYFW, SUKEINA released its SS22 collection, which was available to view by appointment at the Park Lane Hotel. The fashion house was established in 2012 by founder Omar Salam, who spent many years working in the industry before creating his own brand. Sukeina is named after the founder’s late mother and also means ‘bright light’ — and his expertise and passion aligns with making women look and feel special in a way that is progressive, innovative and powerful while still elegant.

Salam’s fashion house is committed to pure innovation and craftsmanship, and the brand has become known to be a master of utilizing neoprene and mesh in the most beautiful ways. Within this most current collection entitled ‘HUE’ the brand continues to use the two fabrics in new ways, along with blending them seamlessly in an array of textiles. Omar’s choice of fabrics in this collection explore the theme of how we may sit at a crossroad of differences at times, but can choose to look beyond colors and forms to find synergies and shared experiences between each other.

The blend of bright colors is a visual celebration of all hues (race, gender, and orientation), and no matter how apart or blended, the clothes spotlight that they are capable of creating harmony. SUKEINA is a brand that is rooted in the culture of Africa, but uses the aesthetics of Europe to seamlessly blend the two and create an inventive design perspective. In this collection’s lookbook, supermodel Coco Rocha wears designs that were inspired by the natural world and the Bantu people of Africa — aiming to create a manifesto for distilling the beauty of adaptation.

Loading the player...

SUKEINA’s elegant designs have been seen on the cover of Vogue Spain and worn by Taraji P. Henson, Thandie Newton, and many other notable celebrities. His fashion house provides garments of regalness, and plays with soft silhouettes to indicate that the appeal is ageless and invites wearers to rediscover a heightened sense of self. The brand was most recently spotted on Gen-Z Olympic Gold Medalist, Sunisa Lee, at the Met Gala – ending NYFW with a bang and foreshadowing a bright future for the fashion house.